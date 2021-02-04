GI Bill and other VA education benefit payments FAQs

First, find out if your school will receive an advance payment for you. Check with the office that oversees Veteran benefits at your school. This is usually the registrar’s or financial aid office. If they agree to receive an advance payment, they’ll give you a request form to fill out. They’ll keep this on file at the school.

If you’re eligible, we’ll send the advance payment to your school. You’ll need to go to the registrar’s or financial aid office to pick up the check. The payment will include the first partial month and the first full month of your enrollment.

Example: If your enrollment starts on August 25, the advance payment will cover August 25 through September 30. Since GI Bill benefits are paid at the end of the month, you’ll get your next payment for October 1 to 31 in early November.

Note: If you receive an advance payment, and then you stop taking some or all of your classes, you could end up owing us money.