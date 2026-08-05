GI Bill and other VA education benefit payments FAQs
Get answers to questions you may have about your GI Bill payments.
How education payments work
When will I get my first GI Bill payment?
If you signed up for direct deposit when you applied for education benefits, we’ll deposit your payment into your bank account 7 to 10 business days after you verify your school enrollment. This is the fastest way to receive your payment.
If you asked for a waiver so you could receive your payments by check, you should receive your first check by mail about 14 days after you verify your school enrollment.
What should I do if I didn’t get my GI Bill payment?
Please let us know if your payment is late. You can call us toll-free at 888-442-4551 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
If you get your payment by check and it’s been at least 3 weeks since we issued the check, you can request a replacement. It could take up to 6 weeks to get a replacement.
Why is my monthly GI Bill payment less than my monthly rate?
Your monthly GI Bill payment may be less than your monthly rate for one of these reasons:
- You attended classes for only part of the month. Classes often begin and end somewhere in the middle of a month, instead of on the first and last day of a month. So we’ll base your payment only on the part of the month you attend classes. For example, if your monthly rate is $800, and your classes start on August 19, we’ll pay you $320 for August 19 to 31.
Note: Your monthly rate is based on a 30-day period. The rate for a month that has 31 days (like October) is the same as the rate for a month with 30 days (like September).
- We overpaid you at some point in the past. If we discover an overpayment, we’ll need to pay you less for one or more payments.
- You reduced your enrollment hours during the term. If you stopped taking some of your classes—or reduced your training time—after you received your award letter, we’ll need to adjust the benefit payment amount.
Covering your housing costs in between terms
Will I get monthly housing allowance (MHA) during school breaks?
No. In 2011, Congress passed a law that prohibits VA from paying MHA during school breaks. This includes breaks between semesters, quarters, and terms. Be sure to plan ahead to cover your housing costs when school isn’t in session.
If your enrollment starts after the first of the month or ends before the last day of the month, we’ll pay you a prorated housing payment for the part of the month you’re enrolled in classes.
Note: If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we may be able to help. Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24/7. You’ll talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.