GI Bill WAVE FAQs

If you receive education benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB), you’ll need to use WAVE to verify your enrollment.

If you receive education benefits under the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program and you’re enrolled in a non-college degree program, call us instead at 888-442-4551 to verify your enrollment. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

You don’t need to verify your enrollment if you receive education benefits under: