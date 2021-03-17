GI Bill WAVE FAQs
Certain VA education benefit programs require you to verify that you’re enrolled in school each month to get your GI Bill benefit payments. For some of those programs, you’ll need to use the WAVE (Web Automated Verification of Enrollment) website. Keep reading to learn more about WAVE.
Should I use the WAVE website to verify my enrollment?
If you receive education benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB), you’ll need to use WAVE to verify your enrollment.
If you receive education benefits under the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program and you’re enrolled in a non-college degree program, call us instead at 888-442-4551 to verify your enrollment. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
You don’t need to verify your enrollment if you receive education benefits under:
- The Post-9/11 GI Bill, or
- The Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP), or
- DEA and you’re enrolled in a college degree program
Why does WAVE say I don’t have a record on file?
You won’t have a record on file in WAVE if either of these is true:
- We haven’t processed your enrollment paperwork yet, or
- You've been out of school for 6 months and your WAVE record is inactive
Note: If we haven’t processed your paperwork, it could be because we haven’t received it from your school yet. Or we may have received it, but we’re still working on getting you in the system. We receive more enrollment paperwork from schools at the start of each semester, so it can take us weeks to process all of it.
You also won’t have a record on file in WAVE if you’re receiving any of these benefits that don’t use WAVE to verify enrollment:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill, VEAP, or DEA for a college degree program
- Tuition Assistance Top-Up
- An accelerated payment
- On-the-job training and apprenticeships
- Flight training
- Correspondence training
Should I verify my enrollment if WAVE has the wrong course credits?
Yes. If WAVE is showing the wrong number of course credits, you should still verify your enrollment. Then you’ll need to contact your School Certifying Official (SCO) and ask them to correct the number of credits in your VA record.
If you receive education benefit payments for more credits than you’re actually taking, you’ll need to pay us back.
Note: Schools don’t need to report credit hours that are more than what we consider to be “full time.” So if we consider 12 credit hours to be full time at a certain school and you’re taking 15 credits there, the school may only report 12. This won’t affect your payment rate.
If you have any other questions, please call us at 888-442-4551. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.