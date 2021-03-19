Government headstones and markers FAQs

Yes. You’ll choose either a headstone or marker and the material you’d like it to be made of. You’ll make your choice by selecting one of the boxes in block 15 of the Claim for Standard Government Headstone or Marker (VA Form 40-1330).

Download VA Form 40-1330 (PDF)

You can request any of these:

Upright headstones, in granite or marble

in granite or marble Flat markers, in granite, marble, or bronze

in granite, marble, or bronze Niche markers, in bronze

See our headstones and markers

Note: For burial in a private cemetery, check with officials at the specific cemetery to make sure they allow the style you want.