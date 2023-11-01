All articles in: Health care
Showing 1 - 10 of 69 articles in "Health care"
- Article type: About
If you’re living in a Medicaid-covered nursing facility and you have no dependents, you may be able to get a higher monthly payment through VA pension benefits than you’re currently getting with disab...
- Article type: About
Get answers to common questions about communicating with your VA health team through secure online messages.
- Article type: About
We securely share your electronic health information with participating non-VA health care providers and federal partners when they’re treating you. If you want us to share your electronic health info...
- Article type: About
Get answers to common questions about managing health appointments online.
- Article type: About
Get answers to common questions about managing your VA medications online.
- Article type: About
Our VA community care network helps us offer Veterans quality health care outside VA, in their local communities, when needed. Learn about our network and covered services. And get answers to common q...
- Article type: About
Get answers to common questions about reviewing your medical records online.
- Article type: About
Each Veteran’s medical benefits package is unique. Keep reading on this page to learn more about what care and services your benefits may cover.
- Article type: About
Ang PACT Act ay isang bagong batas na nagpapalawak sa VA health care at sa mga benepisyo para sa mga Beteranong nahantad sa mga burn pit, Agent Orange, at iba pang nakakalasong sustansya. Nakakatulong...
- Article type: Question and answer
You can get free VA health care for any illness or injury that we determine is related to your military service. We refer to these illnesses and injuries as “service-connected” conditions. We also pro...