All articles in: Health care

Beginning April 4, 2023, eligible American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans no longer have to pay a copay for VA health care services and urgent care. And we’ll review copays we received for c...
Yes. We cover the cost of care for eligible Veterans at many Indian Health Service, Tribal Health Programs, and Urban Indian Organization (I/T/U) facilities. If you’re an eligible American Indi...
As a Veteran, you may be able to get long-term care services like assisted living, residential (live-in), or home health care. Care settings may include: Nursing homes Assisted-living centers Private...
As a Veteran, you may be eligible to get care outside VA. This means we’ll pay for the cost of your care from a health care provider in our community care network. Keep reading on this page to ...
Your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC) handles billing and repayment plans for VA health care copays. If you need to contact your CPAC by mail, follow the steps on this page to find your C...
The Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP) provides care for children of Veterans who have spina bifida linked to Agent Orange. The Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Be...
The Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) is a VA health benefits program. CHAMPVA is for the spouses, dependents, and survivors of Veterans who meet cert...
The Foreign Medical Program (FMP) covers the cost of health care you get in a foreign country for a service-connected disability. Keep reading on this page to learn about FMP benefits, services we cov...
If you think your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. You don’t need to check with us first. But if you go to a non-VA facility—even one that...
If you’re eligible for community care, you may be able to use an in-network community pharmacy to get certain types of prescription medications and vaccines. Keep reading on this page for more ...