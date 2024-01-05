Hearing coordinators for the Board of Veterans’ Appeals

What can a hearing coordinator help me with?

A hearing coordinator can help you schedule, access, and make changes to your hearing with a Veterans Law Judge.

Here are some examples of situations a coordinator can help you with:

You’re scheduled for a virtual hearing, but you never received a link to join the virtual hearing

You’re scheduled for a videoconference hearing or an in-person hearing (in Washington, D.C., or at a VA regional office) and you want to switch to a virtual hearing

Your virtual hearing is today, but you’re having trouble joining the hearing online

Note: Hearing coordinators can only help you schedule, access, and make changes to your hearing. If you have other questions, you can email BoardCustomerService@va.gov.