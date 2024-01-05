Skip to Content

Hearing coordinators for the Board of Veterans’ Appeals

If you have any questions about your upcoming hearing with a Veterans Law Judge, you or your VSO (or other accredited representative) can email a hearing coordinator. Keep reading on this page to learn more about what a hearing coordinator can help you with. Or, find a hearing coordinator to contact now. 

What can a hearing coordinator help me with? 

A hearing coordinator can help you schedule, access, and make changes to your hearing with a Veterans Law Judge. 

Here are some examples of situations a coordinator can help you with: 

  • You’re scheduled for a virtual hearing, but you never received a link to join the virtual hearing
  • You’re scheduled for a videoconference hearing or an in-person hearing (in Washington, D.C., or at a VA regional office) and you want to switch to a virtual hearing
  • Your virtual hearing is today, but you’re having trouble joining the hearing online

Note: Hearing coordinators can only help you schedule, access, and make changes to your hearing. If you have other questions, you can email BoardCustomerService@va.gov

How do I find a hearing coordinator to contact? 

Go to our list of hearing coordinators on the Board of Veterans’ Appeals website. You’ll find the names organized by state and city where a VA regional office is located. You can email a hearing coordinator at a VA regional office near you. 

Find a hearing coordinator

Note: If the VA regional office has more than one hearing coordinator, you can email any of the coordinators for that office. 

