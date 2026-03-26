Homeless help

For Veterans

Your best first step is to call us or chat with us online. This call—or chat—is confidential.

Contact us now in either of these ways:

Call us at (we’re available 24/7), or

(we’re available 24/7), Chat with us

When you contact us, you’ll connect with a trained counselor who will ask you some questions about your situation, identify urgent needs, and connect you to the right support quickly.

You can also choose to email us at HomelessVets@va.gov.

Our VA homeless program staff will connect you to the right resources in your community to address your individual needs. You don’t have to figure it out on your own.

Note: VA homeless services aren’t walk-in services. Staff at VA facilities may not be able to connect you with the right resources, so we encourage you to call us or chat with us instead.

For a family member, friend, or neighbor who wants to connect a Veteran to support

If you’re concerned about a Veteran’s housing situation, you can call or chat with us to learn what support is available. You don’t need to know the Veteran’s military details or confirm eligibility before you contact us.

Contact us now in either of these ways:

Call us at (we’re available 24/7), or

(we’re available 24/7), Chat with us

We can help you understand the signs of housing instability and how to connect the Veteran to immediate and long-term support.