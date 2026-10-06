How can I verify my identity on VA.gov if I live outside the U.S.?

If your address is outside the U.S., you can use ID.me or CLEAR to verify your identity.

Learn what government-issued IDs CLEAR accepts on the CLEAR website

For ID.me, on the screen where you choose a verification option, select I don’t live in the US. You’ll need to show your identity documents on a video call with an ID.me representative.

Learn more about verifying your identity if you live outside the U.S. on the ID.me website

Play the YouTube video on how to verify your identity while living outside the U.S.

Make sure to have your identification documents ready.

Learn about primary and secondary identification documents on the ID.me website

Note: If you don’t have a U.S. Social Security number, you’ll need to verify with ID.me. You'll need to show a valid U.S. passport as 1 of your identity documents.