How can I verify my identity on VA.gov if I live outside the U.S.?

If your address is outside the U.S., you can use ID.me to verify your identity. You’ll need to show your identity documents on a video call with an ID.me representative.

Learn more about verifying your identity if you live outside the U.S. on the ID.me website

Make sure to have your identity documents ready.

Learn about primary and secondary identification documents on the ID.me website

Note: If you don’t have a U.S. Social Security number, you’ll need to show a valid U.S. passport as one of your identity documents.