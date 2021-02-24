 Skip to Content
How do I change my name in my DEERS record?

You'll need to call the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) support office. They'll tell you what documents to provide and what to do next. 

Call the DMDC at 800-538-9552. They're open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (closed on federal holidays). If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 866-363-2883.

If you're a Veteran or family member and you've changed your legal name, you must update your name in DEERS. This keeps you eligible for military benefits like TRICARE—and any VA benefits you receive.

Note: DEERS is the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. It's maintained by the Department of Defense (DoD).

