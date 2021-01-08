 Skip to Content
How do I get college credits for my military service?

As an active-duty service member, Veteran, or member of the Reserves, you’ll need to request your transcript from your branch of service and share it with schools. Each school then decides how many credits they’ll accept.

How to request your transcript:

Your transcript shows how many credits the American Council on Education (ACE) recommends for each experience, including:

  • Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) training
  • Army Advanced Individual Training (AIT)
  • Military jobs
  • Completed courses

Your transcript may also list courses or jobs not evaluated by ACE.

Request your Joint Services Transcript Request your Air Force transcript
