How do I get college credits for my military service?

As an active-duty service member, Veteran, or member of the Reserves, you’ll need to request your transcript from your branch of service and share it with schools. Each school then decides how many credits they’ll accept.

How to request your transcript:

For the Army, Navy, Marines, or Coast Guard , go to the Joint Services Transcript (JST) website. Fill out an Official Transcript Request to share your transcript with schools online.

, go to the Joint Services Transcript (JST) website. Fill out an Official Transcript Request to share your transcript with schools online. For the Air Force, go to the Community College of the Air Force website. Submit a request to have your transcript mailed to schools. You can pay for fast delivery if you're trying to meet a deadline.

Your transcript shows how many credits the American Council on Education (ACE) recommends for each experience, including:

Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) training

Army Advanced Individual Training (AIT)

Military jobs

Completed courses

Your transcript may also list courses or jobs not evaluated by ACE.