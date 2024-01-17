How does multifactor authentication differ from identity verification?
Identity verification and multifactor authentication work together to protect your identity and personal information:
- Identity verification is a one-time process. You complete this process when you first set up your sign-in account. To verify your identity, you provide certain personal information and identification (ID). Identity verification helps us make sure only you can create your sign-in account—and no scammer can create one in your name.
- Multifactor authentication (MFA) is an extra layer of protection that’s part of the process of signing in to use your account. When you first set up your account, you set up your choice of MFA method (like an authenticator app) on a device only you have access to. Then, you use that method to provide a specific code we send you each time you sign in. Multifactor authentication helps us make sure only you can use your sign-in account to access and manage your benefits and health care.