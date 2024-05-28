How to access My HealtheVet on VA.gov

Step 1: Create a Login.gov or ID.me account

If you don’t already have one of these accounts, create a free one now.

Create an account

Learn about creating an account

If you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account, go to step 2.

Note: At this time, you can still use a DS Logon or Premium My HealtheVet account to access My HealtheVet. But if you have a basic My HealtheVet account, you’ll need to create a Login.gov or ID.me account now.

Step 2: Verify your identity for your account

Take these steps to verify your identity online—or to check if your account is verified:

Sign in to VA.gov using your Login.gov or ID.me account. If the account you signed in with isn’t verified yet, you’ll find an alert that says Verify and register your account. Select the alert. We’ll take you to your chosen sign-in partner’s website (Login.gov or ID.me) to complete the process.

This one-time process takes about 10 minutes. You’ll need to provide certain personal information and identification.

Sign in to VA.gov

Learn about verifying your identity

If you’ve already verified your identity for your account, go to step 3.

Step 3: Register your account with My HealtheVet

We’ll confirm your personal information and relationship with VA health care before giving you access.

Note: If you’re not signed in with your verified Login.gov or ID.me account, sign in with that account before you register.

Register with My HealtheVet

Step 4: Go to My HealtheVet on VA.gov

After you’ve registered your account, go to My HealtheVet on VA.gov to start using our health tools.

Go to My HealtheVet on VA.gov