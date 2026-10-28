How to change direct deposit information for VA benefits
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in and make changes online.
Step-by-step instructions
Sign in to VA.gov with your verified CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account
To change direct deposit information, you must verify your identity.
If you don’t have a CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account, you can create one now.
Learn how to create an account
If you haven’t yet verified your identity, you can do that now.
Go to your VA.gov profile
Select your name from the navigation menu. Then select Profile.
Go to direct deposit information
Find the Direct deposit information section. Select Manage your direct deposit information.
Edit your direct deposit information
Go to the section for the benefit type you want to update your information for. Then select Edit.
Enter and save your changes
Enter your updated information, including your account type, routing number, and account number. Then select Save to save your changes.