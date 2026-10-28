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How to change direct deposit information for VA benefits

Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in and make changes online.

Step-by-step instructions

Sign in to VA.gov with your verified CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account

To change direct deposit information, you must verify your identity.

If you don’t have a CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account, you can create one now.

Learn how to create an account

If you haven’t yet verified your identity, you can do that now.

Learn more about verifying your identity

Go to your VA.gov profile

Select your name from the navigation menu. Then select Profile.

Go to direct deposit information

Find the Direct deposit information section. Select Manage your direct deposit information.

Edit your direct deposit information

Go to the section for the benefit type you want to update your information for. Then select Edit.

Enter and save your changes

Enter your updated information, including your account type, routing number, and account number. Then select Save to save your changes.

Related information

VA benefits

  • File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

  • Apply for monthly payments for wartime Veterans and survivors with limited or no income who meet certain age and disability requirements.

  • Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.

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