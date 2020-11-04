 Skip to Content
How to change your address in your VA.gov profile

Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your address in your VA.gov profile. We’ll show you how to sign in, go to your profile, and update your address.

Sign in to change your address

Step-by-step instructions

  1. If you're not signed in to VA.gov, sign in now, starting with step 1. You can sign in with your DS LogonMy HealtheVet, or ID.me account. If you don't have an account, we’ll prompt you to create one.

    If you're already signed in to VA.gov, you can skip to step 4 below. You'll go straight to your VA.gov profile.

    Show details
    Sign in screen shot
    Sign in screen shot

  2. Choose how you want to receive your authentication code

    You can choose to get either a text message or a phone call. 

    Show details
    Verify ID screen shot
    Verify ID screen shot

  3. Enter the authentication code you received

    This is the 6-digit code we sent to your phone.

    Show details
    Screenshot of sign-in process. 6-digit code screen.
    Screenshot of sign-in process. 6-digit code screen.

  4. Go to your VA.gov profile 

    After you've signed in, click on your name in the top right corner of the page. Select Profile from the drop-down menu.

    Show details
    VA.gov profile menu
    VA.gov profile menu

  5. Edit your address

    Click Edit next to the address you'd like to change. You can also add or edit your phone number and email address on this page.

    Show details
    VA.gov profile addresses
    VA.gov profile addresses

  6. Enter your information and click Update to save your changes

    Show details
    VA.gov edit address form
    VA.gov edit address form
