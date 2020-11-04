How to change your address in your VA.gov profile
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your address in your VA.gov profile. We’ll show you how to sign in, go to your profile, and update your address.
Step-by-step instructions
-
If you're not signed in to VA.gov, sign in now, starting with step 1. You can sign in with your DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me account. If you don't have an account, we’ll prompt you to create one.
If you're already signed in to VA.gov, you can skip to step 4 below. You'll go straight to your VA.gov profile.Show details
-
Choose how you want to receive your authentication code
You can choose to get either a text message or a phone call.Show details
-
Enter the authentication code you received
This is the 6-digit code we sent to your phone.Show details
-
Go to your VA.gov profile
After you've signed in, click on your name in the top right corner of the page. Select Profile from the drop-down menu.Show details
-
Edit your address
Click Edit next to the address you'd like to change. You can also add or edit your phone number and email address on this page.Show details
-
Enter your information and click Update to save your changesShow details