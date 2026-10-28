How to change your address in your VA.gov profile
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your address in your VA.gov profile. We’ll show you how to sign in, go to your profile, and update your address.
Step-by-step instructions
If you’re not signed in to VA.gov, sign in now with your CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account. If you don’t have an account, we’ll prompt you to create one.
If you’re already signed in to VA.gov, you can skip to step 3 below. You’ll go straight to your VA.gov profile.
After signing in, enter your authentication code.
When signing in with CLEAR, enter the one-time code you receive in your text messages.
When signing in with ID.me, choose how you want to receive your 6-digit authentication code. You can choose to get either a text message or a phone call.
When signing in with Login.gov, enter the one-time code from your authenticator app that corresponds to Login.gov.
Go to your VA.gov profile.
After you’ve signed in, select your name in the top right corner of the page. Select Profile from the drop-down menu.
Edit your contact information.
Select Manage your contact information and then select Edit next to the address you’d like to change. You can also edit or remove your phone number and email address on this page.
Enter your information and select “Save” to save your changes.