How to check in with your smartphone for some VA appointments

Confirm your appointment by text message and wait for a pre-check-in text if available.

If your facility offers this option, they’ll send you a text message to confirm your appointment. You may get this text up to a week before your appointment. After you confirm, they’ll send you another text to start your pre-check-in process. Pre-check-in helps you save time when you arrive for your appointment.

Note: You must receive VEText appointment reminders to use pre-check-in. If you’ve opted out of VEText reminders, you can restart these reminders by texting START to 53079 or by replying START to any previous VEText message.