How to check your VA claim, appeal, or decision review status online

Follow our step-by-step instructions for checking the status of your VA claim, appeal, or decision review online.

If you're not signed in to VA.gov, sign in now, starting with step 1. You can sign in with your DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me account. If you don't have an account, we'll prompt you to create one. If you're already signed in to VA.gov, you can skip to step 4 below. You'll go straight to the claim status tool.

Choose how you want to receive your authentication code You can choose to get either a text message or a phone call.

Enter the authentication code you received This is the 6-digit code we sent to your phone.

Go to the claim status tool After you've signed in, find the list of Disability links on the VA.gov home page. Click Check your claim or appeal status.

Review your claims, appeals, and decision reviews You can review the date each one was last updated, the current status, and the date you submitted it. Click the View details button to see more details.

Review the status of a claim You'll see where it is in the process.

Review the files for your claim Click on the Files tab. You can see if there are any forms or documents we still need from you. You can also review the forms and documents we already have. And if you have additional evidence to support your claim, click the Add Files button to select files to upload.