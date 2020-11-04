 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

How to check your VA claim, appeal, or decision review status online

Follow our step-by-step instructions for checking the status of your VA claim, appeal, or decision review online.

Check your VA claim status

Step-by-step instructions

  1. If you're not signed in to VA.gov, sign in now, starting with step 1. You can sign in with your DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me account. If you don't have an account, we’ll prompt you to create one.

    If you're already signed in to VA.gov, you can skip to step 4 below. You'll go straight to the claim status tool.

    Show details
    Sign in screen shot
    Sign in screen shot

  2. Choose how you want to receive your authentication code

    You can choose to get either a text message or a phone call. 

    Show details
    Verify ID screen shot
    Verify ID screen shot

  3. Enter the authentication code you received

    This is the 6-digit code we sent to your phone.

    Show details
    Screenshot of sign-in process. 6-digit code screen.
    Screenshot of sign-in process. 6-digit code screen.

  4. Go to the claim status tool

    After you’ve signed in, find the list of Disability links on the VA.gov home page. Click Check your claim or appeal status

    Show details
    Step 4 claim and appeal
    Step 4 claim and appeal

  5. Review your claims, appeals, and decision reviews

    You can review the date each one was last updated, the current status, and the date you submitted it. Click the View details button to see more details.

    Show details
    Screenshot of claim and appeals status tool. List of claims and appeals.
    Screenshot of claim and appeals status tool. List of claims and appeals.

  6. Review the status of a claim

    You’ll see where it is in the process. 

    Show details
    Screenshot of claim and appeals status tool. Detail screen, status tab.
    Screenshot of claim and appeals status tool. Detail screen, status tab.

  7. Review the files for your claim

    Click on the Files tab. You can see if there are any forms or documents we still need from you. You can also review the forms and documents we already have. And if you have additional evidence to support your claim, click the Add Files button to select files to upload.

    Show details
    Screenshot of claim and appeals status tool. Detail screen, files tab.
    Screenshot of claim and appeals status tool. Detail screen, files tab.

  8. Review the details of your claim

    Click on the Details tab to see what you've claimed, who your representative is for VA claims, and other details. 

    Show details
    Screenshot of claim and appeals status tool. Detail screen, details tab.
    Screenshot of claim and appeals status tool. Detail screen, details tab.
Check your VA claim status
Tags
Claims and appeals status All Veterans

Related information

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

  • Decision reviews and appeals

    If you disagree with a VA claim decision, you can request a decision review. Decision review replaces the old ("legacy") VA appeals process.

  • Disability

    File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

Need more help?

Last updated: