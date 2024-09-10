How to create a Login.gov account for VA

Follow these steps to create your Login.gov account. With an identity-verified Login.gov account, you can manage your VA health care and benefits online through VA websites and apps—including VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.

Make sure you have a unique personal email address that only you use. Note: If you currently share an email address with someone else, like your spouse, create a new email that’s just yours before you start. And be sure it’s an email you’ll continue to have access to in the future. After you create your account, you’ll be able to add a second email to your account.

Select Create a Login.gov account for VA in this step. We’ll take you to the Login.gov website in a new tab to get started. You can follow along with the instructions here as you create your account. Create a Login.gov account for VA

Select the Create an account tab. Enter your personal email. Select your language preference. And accept the rules of use. Then select Submit. Show details

Check the inbox of the personal email address you entered to create your account. You’ll find an email from Login.gov. In the email, select Confirm email address. This will take you back to the Login.gov website. Show details

Create your strong Login.gov account password. Your password must be at least 12 characters. Follow these tips to help prevent scammers from guessing it: Use a unique phrase that only you recognize

Use more than one word and add spaces between words

Add numbers and special characters (but avoid using your birthdate)

Make this password different from passwords you use for other accounts (like your bank account or email) Show details

Set up multifactor authentication (MFA). MFA is an extra layer of protection on your sign-in account. It helps us make sure that it’s you trying to use your account—and not someone pretending to be you. Choose at least 2 MFA methods. And choose the most secure methods you know you’ll be able to use. If you lose your MFA methods, you’ll have to create a new account. More secure: Authentication application

Security key

PIV or CAC card for federal government employees or military service members

Face or touch unlock Less secure: Text message

Phone call to a landline phone

Backup codes Show details