How to download and open a VA.gov PDF form
We encourage you to download PDFs to your computer or other device instead of opening them in your browser. This is because some browsers have trouble opening PDFs. And sometimes browsers open a PDF but important form fields are missing. Follow these steps to download and open a VA.gov PDF form in Adobe Acrobat Reader instead. You’ll need to have the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader installed.
-
Download the PDF form to your computer or other device.
-
Open Adobe Acrobat Reader.
-
Choose Open from the File menu.
-
Go to your Downloads folder or the location on your device where you saved the PDF. Select the PDF and your form will open. Now you can fill out and save the form.