How to file a VA Foreign Medical Program claim

How to file your claim if your provider doesn’t file for you

You can file your claim by mail or fax. The address or fax number for your claim depends on the country where you got care.

You’ll need to include a completed FMP Claim Cover Sheet (VA Form 10-7959f-2) and your supporting documents. Keep reading to find out the supporting documents you need based on the type of care.

Get VA Form 10-7959f-2 to download

Option 1: By mail

Mail your completed VA Form 10-7959f-2 and supporting documents to this address (for care in any country except for Canada):

VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care

Foreign Medical Program (FMP)

PO Box 469061

Denver, CO 80246-9061

If you got care in Canada, mail your completed VA Form 10-7959f-2 and supporting documents to this address:

Foreign Countries Operations (FCO)

2323 Riverside Drive, 2nd Floor

Ottawa, Ontario

Canada, K1A OP5

Option 2: By fax

Fax your completed VA Form 10-7959f-2 and supporting documents to 303-331-7803 (for care in any country except for Canada).

If you got care in Canada, fax your completed VA Form 10-7959f-2 and supporting documents to 613-991-0305.