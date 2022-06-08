How to file a VA travel reimbursement claim online

Read this page to find out how to file a claim online through the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS). Then go to the AccessVA travel claim portal to file your claim.

If you’re a Veteran or caregiver who’s eligible for general VA health care travel reimbursement, you can file your claims online. General reimbursement covers regular transportation, such as by car, plane, train, bus, taxi, or light rail.

Set up direct deposit If you haven’t already set up direct deposit to receive your reimbursement, you’ll need to do that now. Get instructions for how to set up direct deposit for travel pay reimbursement

Sign in to the travel claim entry portal. You can sign in with any of these accounts: Login.gov

ID.me

DS Logon

My HealtheVet

VA PIV If you don’t have one of these accounts, you can create a Login.gov or ID.me account and then sign in.

Go to your Beneficiary Travel profile. Once you sign in, you’ll go to the portal welcome page. Check the box to agree to the terms and conditions. Then select Proceed to Profile Review. Note: If this doesn’t work, make sure you’ve checked the terms and conditions. Then wait a few seconds and try again.

Review your profile and go to your dashboard. Save any needed updates to your personal, contact, or financial information. When you’re finished, select Proceed to My Dashboard. Note: Caregivers will first select Proceed to My Veteran List, then Select this Veteran to go to the dashboard of a specific Veteran.

Create a claim. You can do this in either of these 2 ways: Go to the “My Appointments” area. In the “Associated Appointments” column, select Create Claim for the appointment you’re claiming travel pay for.

for the appointment you’re claiming travel pay for. Or go to the “My Claims” area. Select Create. Then select Create a Claim for the appointment you’re claiming travel pay for. This will open the “Initiate a Claim” form. Confirm or update your address. Then select Create Claim and Add Expenses. Get more details about this step in our YouTube videos: Play our video on how to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment (YouTube) Play our video on how to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility appointment (YouTube)

Add your expenses and receipts. On the “Claim Expenses” page, make sure your appointment information and address is correct.

If you have receipts or proof of attendance records for non-VA care appointments, select Add Attachments . You can add up to 5 attachments.

. You can add up to 5 attachments. Then choose an expense type. Follow the instructions to add information about each expense. Get more details about this step in our YouTube videos: Play our video on how to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment (YouTube) Play our video on how to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility appointment (YouTube)