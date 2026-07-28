How to file a VA travel reimbursement claim online

Select your expenses

If you’re filing a simple mileage-only claim, select Mileage as your first expense. You’ll answer 2 questions about your trip. Then you can sign the travel agreement and submit your claim. You don’t need any receipts to file a mileage-only claim.

To add other expenses to your claim, select Add more expenses on the Your unsubmitted expenses page. You’ll be able to request travel pay for these expense types:

Parking

Tolls

Public transportation, taxi, or rideshare

Airfare

Lodging

Meals

Other travel expenses

You’ll need to submit receipts or other proof of payment to be reimbursed.

Note: To request travel pay for meals and lodging, you’ll need prior approval. Work with your VA health facility’s Beneficiary Travel contact to request approval.

Find the travel contact for your facility