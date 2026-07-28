How to file a VA travel reimbursement claim online
If you’re a Veteran or caregiver eligible for VA healthcare travel pay, you can file your travel reimbursement claims online. Travel pay covers transportation, meals, lodging, and more.
Read this page to find out how to file a claim online.
How to file a travel reimbursement claim on VA.gov
Make sure you should file on VA.gov
Eligible Veterans can file for travel pay on VA.gov if both of these descriptions are true:
- Your travel was round trip, and
- Your travel started from the address we have on file for you
Set up direct deposit
Even if you already set up direct deposit for your VA benefits, you’ll need to set up another direct deposit for VA travel pay. If you’re eligible for travel pay, we’ll deposit your funds in your bank account.
Sign in to VA.gov
You can sign in with either of these 2 accounts:
- ID.me
- Login.gov
If you don’t have 1 of these accounts, you can create an ID.me or Login.gov account and then sign in.
Find out how to create an ID.me or Login.gov account for VA.gov
Go to your past appointments
You can get to your list of past appointments in either of these 2 ways:
- Select My VA from the main navigation. Scroll down to Health care. Then select Schedule and manage appointments.
- Or select My HealtheVet from the main navigation. Then select Appointments.
From your appointments list, select Past to get to your past appointments.
Select the past appointment you’d like to file a travel reimbursement claim for
If your past appointment is eligible for VA travel pay, you can select File a travel reimbursement claim.
Start your claim
Review the information and select Start a travel reimbursement claim.
Select your expenses
If you’re filing a simple mileage-only claim, select Mileage as your first expense. You’ll answer 2 questions about your trip. Then you can sign the travel agreement and submit your claim. You don’t need any receipts to file a mileage-only claim.
To add other expenses to your claim, select Add more expenses on the Your unsubmitted expenses page. You’ll be able to request travel pay for these expense types:
- Parking
- Tolls
- Public transportation, taxi, or rideshare
- Airfare
- Lodging
- Meals
- Other travel expenses
You’ll need to submit receipts or other proof of payment to be reimbursed.
Note: To request travel pay for meals and lodging, you’ll need prior approval. Work with your VA health facility’s Beneficiary Travel contact to request approval.
Review your claim
Review your unsubmitted expenses for errors. When you’re done adding expenses, select Sign agreement.
Make sure to file your claim within 30 days of your appointment.
Submit your claim
Review and accept the beneficiary travel agreement. Then select Submit claim.
We’ll tell you when we start processing your claim. Or you can check the status of your claim any time. Go to your travel reimbursement claims list and select Check your travel reimbursement claim status.
How to file travel reimbursement claims through BTSSS
Make sure you should file through the BTSSS website
You’ll need to file your claim through BTSSS if any of these descriptions are true for you:
- Your travel was one way
- Your travel started from an address other than the one we have on file
- You’re an eligible caregiver
Set up direct deposit
Even if you already set up direct deposit for your VA benefits, you’ll need to set up another direct deposit for VA travel pay. If you’re eligible for travel pay, we’ll deposit your funds in your bank account.
Sign in to the travel claim entry portal
You can sign in with any of these 3 options:
- VA PIV
- ID.me account
- Login.gov account
Go to your Beneficiary Travel profile
After you sign in, the BTSSS welcome page will load. Select Proceed to my Dashboard.
Create a claim
You can do this in either of these 2 ways:
- Select Appointments in the main navigation. In the Associated Claim column, select Create for the appointment you’re claiming travel pay for.
- Or select Claims in the main navigation. Select Create New Claim. In the Actions column, select Select for the appointment you’re claiming travel pay for.
This will open the Initiate Claim form. Confirm or update your address. Then select Continue.
Add your expenses and receipts
- On the Claim Details page, make sure your appointment information and address are correct.
- Choose an expense type and select Add Selected Expense. Follow the instructions to add information about each expense.
- If you have receipts or proof of attendance records for non-VA care appointments, select Add Attachments. You can add up to 5 attachments.
Submit your claim
Review and accept the beneficiary travel agreement. Then select Submit.
After you submit your claim, the system will redirect you back to your BTSSS dashboard. You’ll find your claim listed in review status. If your claim is approved, you should receive your payment within 3 to 5 business days.
Need time to gather receipts or other information?
You can choose to save your claim and come back later to edit it. But you’ll still need to submit it within 30 days of your appointment.