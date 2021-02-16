 Skip to Content
How to find out if you should get a higher TSGLI payment

If you think you should get a higher TSGLI (Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection) payment, you can contact the TSGLI office for your uniformed service. TSGLI offices review claims to determine eligibility for additional payments because of program changes. Find your uniformed service below, and contact its TSGLI office to make sure they're reviewing your claim.

Contact information for TSGLI offices

  • Method of contact Contact information
    Method of contact Phone Contact information 800-433-0048
    Method of contact Email Contact information AFPC.DPFCS.Pol_Trng_CaseMgt@us.af.mil
    Method of contact Mail Contact information AFPC/DPWC
    550 C Street West, Suite 14
    Randolph AFB, TX 78150-4716
  • Method of contact Contact information
    Method of contact Phone Contact information 800-525-0102
    Method of contact Fax Contact information 720-847-3887
    Method of contact Email Contact information casualty.arpc1@us.af.mil
    Method of contact Mail Contact information HQ, ARPC/DPTTB
    18420 East Silver Creek Avenue
    Building 390 MS 68
    Buckley AFB, CO 80011
  • Method of contact Contact information
    Method of contact Phone Contact information 888-276-9472
    Method of contact Fax Contact information 502-613-4513
    Method of contact Email Contact information usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.tagd-tsgli-claims@mail.mil
    Method of contact Mail Contact information U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    Attn: AHRC-PDP-C (TSGLI), Dept. 420
    1600 Spearhead Division Avenue
    Fort Knox, KY 40122
  • Method of contact Contact information
    Method of contact Phone Contact information 202-795-6638
    Method of contact Fax Contact information 202-372-8488 or 202-372-8323 ATTN: TSGLI
    Method of contact Email Contact information hqs-smb-cgpsc-psdfs-compensation@uscg.mil
    Method of contact Mail Contact information Commander
    Personnel Service Center
    Attn: PSC-PSD-FS
    U.S. Coast Guard Stop 7200
    2703 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
    Washington, DC 20593
  • Method of contact Contact information
    Method of contact Phone Contact information 877-216-0825 or 703-432-9277
    Method of contact Fax Contact information 888-858-2315
    Method of contact Email Contact information t-sgli@usmc.mil
    Method of contact Mail Contact information Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps
    MI-TSGLI
    3280 Russell Road
    Quantico, VA 22134
  • Method of contact Contact information
    Method of contact Phone Contact information 877-270-2162
    Method of contact Email Contact information mill_tsgli@navy.mil
    Method of contact Mail Contact information Navy Personnel Command
    Navy Casualty Office, PERS-00C (TSGLI)
    5720 Integrity Drive
    Millington, TN 38054
