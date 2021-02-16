How to find out if you should get a higher TSGLI payment
If you think you should get a higher TSGLI (Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection) payment, you can contact the TSGLI office for your uniformed service. TSGLI offices review claims to determine eligibility for additional payments because of program changes. Find your uniformed service below, and contact its TSGLI office to make sure they're reviewing your claim.
Contact information for TSGLI offices
Air Force Active Duty

Phone: 800-433-0048
Email: AFPC.DPFCS.Pol_Trng_CaseMgt@us.af.mil
Address: AFPC/DPWC
550 C Street West, Suite 14
Randolph AFB, TX 78150-4716
Air Force Reserve

Phone: 800-525-0102
Fax: 720-847-3887
Email: casualty.arpc1@us.af.mil
Address: HQ, ARPC/DPTTB
18420 East Silver Creek Avenue
Building 390 MS 68
Buckley AFB, CO 80011
Army

Phone: 888-276-9472
Fax: 502-613-4513
Email: usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.tagd-tsgli-claims@mail.mil
Address: U.S. Army Human Resources Command
Attn: AHRC-PDP-C (TSGLI), Dept. 420
1600 Spearhead Division Avenue
Fort Knox, KY 40122
Coast Guard

Phone: 202-795-6638
Fax: 202-372-8488 or 202-372-8323 ATTN: TSGLI
Email: hqs-smb-cgpsc-psdfs-compensation@uscg.mil
Address: Commander
Personnel Service Center
Attn: PSC-PSD-FS
U.S. Coast Guard Stop 7200
2703 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
Washington, DC 20593
Marine Corps

Phone: 877-216-0825 or 703-432-9277
Fax: 888-858-2315
Email: t-sgli@usmc.mil
Address: Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps
MI-TSGLI
3280 Russell Road
Quantico, VA 22134
Navy

Phone: 877-270-2162
Email: mill_tsgli@navy.mil
Address: Navy Personnel Command
Navy Casualty Office, PERS-00C (TSGLI)
5720 Integrity Drive
Millington, TN 38054