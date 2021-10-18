How to get help with concerns at a VA health facility

If you don’t agree with your VA provider or have concerns about your care, we’re here to help:

First, go to your VA health care team.

If you still have concerns, ask to connect with your provider’s supervisor or your VA medical center’s chief of service.

If you need more help, contact your medical center’s patient advocate.

Patient advocates are highly trained professionals. They work to support the rights of Veterans and their families who receive care through VA.

Here’s what a patient advocate can do for you:

Share information about the complaint process

Answer your questions and listen to your concerns

Take your concerns to the staff members who can best resolve them

Explain your point of view during the comprehensive complaint resolution process

Make sure you receive all the benefits you’re entitled to by law

If you’re not satisfied with how your concern is resolved, contact your patient advocate. They can help to determine if there are any other options to consider.