How to get help with concerns at a VA health facility
We want to make sure that you get the best care possible at VA. And you have the right to share your concerns, unmet needs, or complaints with us at any time. Your concerns and complaints will never affect your access to care or how we treat you. Keep reading on this page to find out how to get help with concerns at a VA health facility.
If you don’t agree with your VA provider or have concerns about your care, we’re here to help:
- First, go to your VA health care team.
- If you still have concerns, ask to connect with your provider’s supervisor or your VA medical center’s chief of service.
- If you need more help, contact your medical center’s patient advocate.
Patient advocates are highly trained professionals. They work to support the rights of Veterans and their families who receive care through VA.
Here’s what a patient advocate can do for you:
- Share information about the complaint process
- Answer your questions and listen to your concerns
- Take your concerns to the staff members who can best resolve them
- Explain your point of view during the comprehensive complaint resolution process
- Make sure you receive all the benefits you’re entitled to by law
If you’re not satisfied with how your concern is resolved, contact your patient advocate. They can help to determine if there are any other options to consider.