How to use your Login.gov or ID.me account to access My HealtheVet

If you already have a verified Login.gov or ID.me account

Sign in to the My HealtheVet website using your verified Login.gov or ID.me account. We’ll confirm your personal information and relationship with VA health care before giving you access.

Sign in to My HealtheVet

If you don’t have a Login.gov or ID.me account

Follow these steps:

Create a Login.gov or ID.me account and verify your identity.

Create a Login.gov account

or

Note: If you already have a My HealtheVet account and you’re registered as a patient at a VA health facility, you may be able to get access to My HealtheVet health tools in person at that facility or through a secure video call. Contact your health facility’s My HealtheVet coordinator to find out if the facility offers these services.

Find your nearest VA health facility