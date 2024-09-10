How to verify your identity for your Login.gov account
Identity verification helps us protect all Veterans’ identities and prevent scammers from stealing your benefits. After you verify, you won’t need to verify again—unless you lose access to your account, or we need you to reverify to help meet even higher federal security standards in the future.
Follow the directions on this page. We’ll guide you step by step through each of the 3 parts of this process.
Section 1 of 4: Prepare
Gather what you’ll need to complete the process.
Here’s what you must have:
- Your Login.gov username (your email address) and password, and
- Your current, valid driver’s license or other state-issued ID, and
- Your Social Security number
Here’s what you’ll also need to complete the process online:
- A U.S. phone number, and
- A smartphone with a camera or a computer where you’ve saved images of your ID, and
- Access to the method you set up for MFA, like your mobile or landline phone, authentication app, security key, or backup codes
Note: If you don’t have a U.S. phone number, Login.gov may be able to send a letter to your mailing address instead. If you don’t have a smartphone with a camera or a computer with images of your ID, you can choose to verify your identity in person at a participating U.S. post office near you.
Don’t have a Login.gov account? You’ll need to create one and set up multifactor authentication (MFA) to help protect your account first. Learn how to create a Login.gov account
Take photos of the front and back of your driver’s license or other state-issued ID and save the photos to your mobile phone or computer.
You’ll need to upload these photos as part of the process. And it’s often easier to take the photos ahead of time. Follow these tips to help take photos that Login.gov will accept:
- Make sure your ID—especially the barcode—is clean and undamaged.
- Prop your ID up against a solid, dark background. Avoid white or textured backgrounds.
- Turn off your camera’s flash and live photos functions.
- Make sure the area is well lit with indirect light. View the ID through your phone’s camera and make sure there are no glares or shadows. Adjust the ID placement and light until you get a clear, full image of your ID.
- Hold your phone as still as you can. Try to hold it with both hands, with your elbows at your sides, and your legs or hips braced against a door or wall. Or, prop the phone on a steady base, like a table, wall, or the ground.
- Make sure your camera view includes the entire ID and no part is cut off.
- Try to hold your breath for the moment when you take the photo.
Note: If you’re using a public computer, don’t save any photos of your ID to the computer.
Step 2 of 4: Get started on VA.gov
On your My VA dashboard, you’ll find an alert telling you to verify your identity for your account.
The screen will change to confirm that you signed in with Login.gov and will prompt you to verify your identity with Login.gov.
We’ll take you back to the Login.gov sign-in screen. You’ll need to sign in again to start the identity verification process for VA.
You’ll get a screen with the message Let’s verify your identity for VA.
Read the requirements.
Choose if you want to verify online or in person at a participating U.S. post office near you.
We encourage you to try to verify online first. If it doesn’t work, you’ll still have the option to verify in person. Select Continue online.
Section 3 of 4: Upload photos of your ID from your mobile phone
Choose how you’d like to upload your state-issued ID, depending on whether you saved the photos of your ID on your phone or computer. If you didn’t save the photos ahead of time, choose the phone option. You can take the photos now.
Check your mobile phone text messages.
You’ll find a text from Login.gov. Select the link in the message. This will take you to Login.gov to upload photos of your ID.
To help make sure you can upload your photos, use the best browser for your device:
- If you’re using an iPhone or iOS tablet, use the Safari web browser.
- If you’re using an Android phone or tablet, use the Google Chrome web browser.
-
Then select Upload photo for the second box labeled BACK. Upload the photo you took of the back of your ID.
Check the photos on the upload screen.
Login.gov will take a minute to process the images you uploaded of your ID. After your images successfully upload, you’ll go to the next step automatically.
Note: If your photos fail to upload, you can read Login.gov troubleshooting tips and try again. Or, you can choose to verify your identity in person at a participating U.S. post office.
Read Login.gov troubleshooting tips
Section 4 of 4: Complete the verification process
Enter your Social Security number. Then select Continue.
Enter your primary U.S. phone number.
- In some cases, you may be able to select Verify your address by mail instead. You will have to wait 5 to 10 days to receive a letter in the mail and then follow the instructions to enter a verification code.
- If Login.gov doesn’t give you the option to verify by mail, you must verify by phone to successfully verify your identity.
-
You’ll get a confirmation that you’ve verified your identity and that Login.gov will now share your information with VA. Click Agree and continue.
As the last step, Login.gov will share with you your personal key code. Select Download, Print, or Copy to save a copy of your key.
