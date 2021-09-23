How we determine your percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
We base your award of benefits on how long you served on active duty and certain other factors. Keep reading on this page to find out how much you’re eligible for. Or go to your Post-9/11 GI Bill Statement of Benefits.
Eligibility for 100% of Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits
You’re eligible for 100% of the full benefit if you meet any one of these requirements:
- You served on active duty and were awarded a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, or
- You served on active duty for at least 30 continuous days and were discharged because of a service-connected disability, or
- You served on active duty for at least 36 months
Eligibility for a percentage of benefits based on how long you served on active duty
If you served on active duty for less than 36 months, you’re not eligible for the full Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit. Find out what percent of the full benefit you’re eligible for based on the amount of time you served on active duty:
- Between 30 months and 36 months: 90% of the full benefit
- Between 24 months and 30 months: 80% of the full benefit
- Between 18 months and 24 months: 70% of the full benefit
- Between 6 months and 18 months: 60% of the full benefit
- Between 90 days and 6 months: 50% of the full benefit