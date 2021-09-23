How we determine your percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Eligibility for 100% of Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits

You’re eligible for 100% of the full benefit if you meet any one of these requirements:

You served on active duty and were awarded a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, or

You served on active duty for at least 30 continuous days and were discharged because of a service-connected disability, or

You served on active duty for at least 36 months

Eligibility for a percentage of benefits based on how long you served on active duty

If you served on active duty for less than 36 months, you’re not eligible for the full Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit. Find out what percent of the full benefit you’re eligible for based on the amount of time you served on active duty: