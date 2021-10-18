How we determine your Post-9/11 GI Bill coverage
Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits cover in-state tuition rates at public schools at the percentage you’re eligible for. Even if you’re an out-of-state student, you may be able to get the in-state tuition rate. Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits cover tuition at private schools at the current national maximum amount. Keep reading to find out more about your Post-9/11 GI Bill coverage or check the current Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit rates.
Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits coverage at a public school
To determine how much of your tuition and fees we’ll cover at a public school, you’ll need this information:
- How much the school you want to attend charges for in-state tuition and fees
- Whether the school you want to attend offers the in-state tuition rate to Veterans who live out-of-state
- What percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits you’re eligible for
Find out how we determine your percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
In-state tuition at a public school
If you want to attend a public school in the state where you live, the school will offer you in-state tuition. Your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits will cover you at the percentage you’re eligible for.
Example: If the in-state tuition at your public school is $22,000, the amount we’ll cover depends on the percentage you’re entitled to.
If you’re entitled to 100% of your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, we’ll cover the full cost of tuition and fees: $22,000.
If you’re entitled to 70% of your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, we’ll cover $15,400 of your tuition and fees. You would be responsible for the remaining $6,600 (22,000 x .70 = 15,400).
In-state tuition for out-of-state students under the Veterans Choice Act
If you want to attend an out-of-state public school that offers VA-approved programs, under the Veterans Choice Act, the school must offer you the in-state rate. Your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits will cover you at the percentage you’re eligible for.
Out-of-state tuition at a public school
If you want to attend an out-of-state public school that doesn’t offer in-state rates to Veterans, the school will charge the out-of-state tuition rate. Your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits will cover you at the percentage you’re eligible for only up to the amount of the in-state tuition rate. You’ll be responsible for the remaining amount.
Example: The school you want to attend is in a different state from where you live. The school's out-of-state tuition is $24,000. In-state tuition is $15,000. We’ll cover $15,000 of your tuition. You would be responsible for the remaining $9,000.
If you qualify for the Yellow Ribbon Program, you may be able to get additional payments to help you cover the remaining amount.
Post-9/11 GI Bill coverage at a private school
To determine how much of your tuition and fees the Post-9/11 GI Bill will cover at a private school, you’ll need this information:
- The current national maximum amount that the Post-9/11 GI Bill will cover at a private or foreign school
Check current rates
- The percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits you’re eligible for
Find out how we determine your percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Multiply the percentage of benefits you’re eligible for by the current national maximum amount to find out how much your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits will cover.
Example: For the 2020-21 academic year, the national maximum is $25,162.14.
If you’re eligible for 100% of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, we’ll cover the full cost of your tuition and fees: $25,162.14.
If you’re eligible for 70% of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, we’ll cover $17,613.50 of your tuition and fees (25,162.14 x .70 = 17,613.50). You would be responsible for the remaining $7,548.64.