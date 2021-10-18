How we determine your Post-9/11 GI Bill coverage

Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits coverage at a public school

To determine how much of your tuition and fees we’ll cover at a public school, you’ll need this information:

How much the school you want to attend charges for in-state tuition and fees

Whether the school you want to attend offers the in-state tuition rate to Veterans who live out-of-state

What percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits you’re eligible for

Find out how we determine your percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

In-state tuition at a public school

If you want to attend a public school in the state where you live, the school will offer you in-state tuition. Your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits will cover you at the percentage you’re eligible for.

Example: If the in-state tuition at your public school is $22,000, the amount we’ll cover depends on the percentage you’re entitled to.

If you’re entitled to 100% of your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, we’ll cover the full cost of tuition and fees: $22,000.

If you’re entitled to 70% of your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, we’ll cover $15,400 of your tuition and fees. You would be responsible for the remaining $6,600 (22,000 x .70 = 15,400).



In-state tuition for out-of-state students under the Veterans Choice Act

If you want to attend an out-of-state public school that offers VA-approved programs, under the Veterans Choice Act, the school must offer you the in-state rate. Your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits will cover you at the percentage you’re eligible for.

Out-of-state tuition at a public school

If you want to attend an out-of-state public school that doesn’t offer in-state rates to Veterans, the school will charge the out-of-state tuition rate. Your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits will cover you at the percentage you’re eligible for only up to the amount of the in-state tuition rate. You’ll be responsible for the remaining amount.

Example: The school you want to attend is in a different state from where you live. The school's out-of-state tuition is $24,000. In-state tuition is $15,000. We’ll cover $15,000 of your tuition. You would be responsible for the remaining $9,000.

If you qualify for the Yellow Ribbon Program, you may be able to get additional payments to help you cover the remaining amount.

Learn about the Yellow Ribbon Program