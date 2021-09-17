How your reason for withdrawing from a class affects your VA debt

You’ll need to tell your School Certifying Official (SCO) about any mitigating circumstances if you reduce your credit hours. When the SCO notifies us about changes to the credit hours you’re taking, they’ll report any mitigating circumstances.

If your SCO doesn’t tell us why you dropped credit hours, we’ll send you a letter asking you to submit any mitigating circumstances you experienced while you were enrolled. You’ll need to write us a note that explains why you dropped credit hours. Send this note to your Regional Processing Office.

Find the address for your Regional Processing Office

We’ll notify you by mail if we accept your mitigating circumstances. If we don’t accept your reason for dropping credit hours, we’ll explain why and tell you the amount you owe us.