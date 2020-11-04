Managing your VA.gov profile
Find out how to get help updating the personal or military information that appears in your VA.gov profile.
What if my military information is wrong in my VA.gov profile?
You’ll need to get help changing this information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). You can’t directly update the military service information in your VA.gov profile. Please contact the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC), and they'll work with you to get it updated.
You can call the DMDC at 800-538-9552. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET (closed on federal holidays). If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 866-363-2883.
What if I need to change my personal information on VA.gov?
The “Personal information” section of your VA.gov profile, which includes your name and date of birth, can’t be updated online. The way you change this information depends on whether you’re enrolled in VA health care.
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, contact your nearest VA medical center.
If you’re not enrolled in VA health care, contact your nearest VA regional office.