Managing your VA.gov profile

You’ll need to get help changing this information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). You can’t directly update the military service information in your VA.gov profile. Please contact the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC), and they'll work with you to get it updated.

You can call the DMDC at 800-538-9552. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET (closed on federal holidays). If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 866-363-2883.