Mental health copay exemptions

Eligibility for copay exemptions

You’re eligible for this exemption if you’re enrolled in VA health care and have copays for outpatient mental health and substance use disorder services.

We’ll review your copays to determine if they’re eligible for exemption. We’ll reimburse you by direct deposit or check for any eligible copays you already paid.

Services covered by copay exemptions

If you’re eligible, you won’t have to pay the first 3 copays for outpatient mental health or substance use disorder visits with these types of providers:

A qualified outpatient mental health care provider at a VA facility

A qualified outpatient mental health care provider in our VA community care network

Outpatient care is care that doesn’t require an overnight stay. The visits must be between June 27, 2023, and December 29, 2027. The benefit applies to the first 3 visits in each calendar year (January 1 to December 31) of the benefit period.

Note: You’ll still be responsible for any medication copays, inpatient care, and other copays. Inpatient care is care that requires you to stay 1 or more days in a hospital.

How to get this copay exemption

You don’t need to do anything or provide any documents to get this exemption. You can simply go to your outpatient mental health or substance use disorder appointments as scheduled.

What if I have questions?

If you have questions about your copays, call the phone number on your patient statement.

If you need help with your copays, you may be able to set up a repayment plan or request a waiver.

Find out how to request financial hardship assistance