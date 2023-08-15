Military sexual trauma and disability compensation

When to file a disability claim related to MST

Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.

If you have a mental or physical health condition that’s related to MST, we encourage you to file a claim for disability compensation.

If you previously filed a claim related to MST and we denied it, we encourage you to request a decision review. We’ll review your claim again using a new process.

If you’re not sure what types of experiences MST includes, you can read some examples here: