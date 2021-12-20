Montgomery GI Bill refunds

We base your refund on the amount of unused MGIB benefits you were entitled to when you started using Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits instead.

If you didn’t use any of your MGIB benefits, you may receive the full $1,200 refund.

If you used part of your MGIB benefits, we would calculate your refund by dividing the number of months (including the percentage of any partial month) of remaining benefits by 36. Then we would multiply that number by 1,200.

Example: If you had 20 months and 15 days (or 20.5 months) of remaining MGIB benefits when you chose to start using Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits instead, we would first divide 20.5 by 36 (20.5 ÷ 36 = 0.569444).

Then, we would multiply that number by 1,200 (0.569444 x 1,200 = 683.33). Your refund would be $683.33.