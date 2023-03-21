My HealtheVet on VA.gov: What to know
We’re building a new home for VA health tools on VA.gov. Read this page to learn more about what this change means for you.
Why we’re bringing My HealtheVet to VA.gov
Today, you need to go to many different online places to manage VA-related tasks. The new My HealtheVet portal on VA.gov will provide a single place for you to manage your health care needs in the same location where you manage your other VA benefits and services.
When to expect changes
We’re building the new My HealtheVet on VA.gov over 2 years. You can expect these changes during that time:
- We’ll build the new versions of tools on My HealtheVet on VA.gov 1 by 1—starting with secure messaging in spring 2023. We’ll share each tool with a small group of Veterans first and then make it available to everyone who uses My HealtheVet. You’ll have time to try out each tool in its new home and share your feedback before we move it permanently.
Starting in spring 2023, when you sign in to manage your health on VA.gov, you may get the new My HealtheVet on VA.gov landing page. Over the rest of 2023, we’ll offer this page as the starting place for managing health needs on VA.gov to more and more Veterans. This page will have links to all of the same health tools you use today.
How to share your feedback
As we’re building this new home for My HealtheVet on VA.gov, we’re also improving the trusted health tools you use today. And we want your feedback to help us make sure the tools serve your needs. You can share feedback in these 2 ways:
- Be part of our online feedback sessions. We test all of the tools we build with Veterans and their family members. Online feedback sessions last about an hour or less. And you’ll receive a thank-you gift. Learn more and register today on our feedback partner’s Veteran participant recruitment website.
Go to our feedback partner’s Veteran participant recruitment website
- Send us an email. After you use the new versions of the tools, we encourage you to share your feedback with us. Email us at VAmhvfeedback@va.gov.