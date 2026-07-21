My HealtheVet on VA.gov: What to know

With the previous EHR system, we could keep a temporary address on file for you if you moved to a different location for part of the year. We could also put a start and stop date on your temporary address. With the new Federal EHR, we can no longer keep a temporary address on file for you.

With the Federal EHR, you can have 2 addresses on file:

A residential address (where you live), and

A mailing address (where you get mail from us, such as prescriptions or letters)

If you relocate temporarily during the year and want to make sure your VA mail reaches you, you’ll need to change your mailing address. Remember to change it back when you return to your permanent home.

You can change your residential and mailing addresses in any of these ways: