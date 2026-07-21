My HealtheVet on VA.gov: What to know
We’re working hard to make it as easy as possible for you—and your health care team—to manage your care. Keep reading on this page to learn about changes at certain facilities as part of these efforts.
Indiana health care facilities: What to know
On August 22, 2026, these VA health facilities will launch the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR):
- Richard L. Roudebush Veterans’ Administration Medical Center (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- Fort Wayne VA Medical Center (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
- Marion VA Medical Center (Marion, Indiana)
- VA Indiana health care clinics (Bloomington VA Clinic, Brownsburg VA Clinic, Cold Spring Road VA Clinic, Indianapolis VA Clinic, Indianapolis VA Domiciliary, Indianapolis YMCA VA Clinic, Lafayette VA Clinic, Shelbyville VA Clinic, Terre Haute VA Clinic, and Wakeman VA Clinic)
- VA Northern Indiana health care clinics (Defiance VA Clinic, Fort Wayne VA Clinic, Hoosier VA Clinic, Huntington VA Clinic, Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, and Muncie VA Clinic)
If you get care at any of these facilities, here’s what to know:
- You don’t need to change anything about how you manage your VA health care online. You can continue to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app to manage your health care and benefits in one place.
- You’ll need to know about some temporary changes during the period of time when we’re launching the Federal EHR. For example, you won’t be able to refill prescriptions online for a brief period of time during the transition. And you may notice some small changes when you’re managing your care online after the transition. Select the topics here to learn more.
Making appointments during the transition time
Staff and providers at your facility must take time to attend training sessions and to practice using the new Federal EHR system ahead of its launch. We ask for your patience as staff learn the new system:
- You can schedule appointments online until midnight ET on July 22, 2026. You can start scheduling appointments online again on October 6, 2026.
- You can cancel appointments online until midnight ET on August 11, 2026. You can start canceling appointments online again on September 1, 2026.
- Your health care team will still be here to address your health care needs during this transition time. But your facility may have limited appointments available in the weeks before and after the transition.
- Continue to contact your health care team about any care needs. If we can’t get you an appointment at your facility, we can connect you with a community provider.
During this transition time, your care team may need to reschedule some appointments. Your team will contact you to reschedule any appointments and answer any questions you may have. If your team needs to reschedule your appointment, they’ll make sure to renew or refill any needed prescriptions.
Sending messages and managing prescriptions online during the transition time
Your active prescriptions will automatically transfer to the new system, but there will be a brief time when we stop online activities for this to happen. During this time, we’ll temporarily limit your ability to send secure messages and request prescription refills and renewals through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
- You can communicate with your providers through secure online messages until midnight ET on August 15, 2026. You can start communicating with your providers again on August 24, 2026. This includes sending secure messages to request prescription renewals. A renewal request means you have run out of refills or your VA prescription has recently reached its expiration date, so you may need to request a new prescription to continue to refill it. You can start to request renewals again on August 24, 2026.
- You can request refills of your VA prescriptions online until midnight ET on August 18, 2026. You can start to request refills again on August 24, 2026. A refill request means you need a new supply of your VA prescription that is still in an active status with refills remaining.
- During this time, you can still request prescription refills and renewals at an appointment, by mailing in a refill slip, or by calling the pharmacy at your VA health facility.
Find your VA health facility
My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app will be back online and available for managing your VA prescriptions on August 24, 2026.
Updating your address if you relocate temporarily
With the previous EHR system, we could keep a temporary address on file for you if you moved to a different location for part of the year. We could also put a start and stop date on your temporary address. With the new Federal EHR, we can no longer keep a temporary address on file for you.
With the Federal EHR, you can have 2 addresses on file:
- A residential address (where you live), and
- A mailing address (where you get mail from us, such as prescriptions or letters)
If you relocate temporarily during the year and want to make sure your VA mail reaches you, you’ll need to change your mailing address. Remember to change it back when you return to your permanent home.
You can change your residential and mailing addresses in any of these ways:
- Go to change your address in your VA.gov profile and follow the directions.
Go to the contact information section of your VA.gov profile
- Or update your address in the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Learn how to download the mobile app
- Or contact your VA health facility by phone or in person. If you receive prescriptions by mail, it’s important for the pharmacy to have your new mailing address. Contact the pharmacy at your VA health facility.
Find your VA health facility
Changes you might notice after the transition to the Federal EHR
After the transition to the Federal EHR, you may notice some changes when you’re managing your care:
- If you receive any after-visit summaries or printouts from your appointments, these documents may appear different than before.
- If you receive appointment letters in the mail for things like appointment reminders or cancellations, those will look different than before.
- Your appointments might take a little bit longer as our providers are getting used to the system. Thank you for your patience.
Your care team names may appear different when you send a secure message or make an appointment. We’re working to make team names clearer and easier for you to recognize. We’ll send you a secure message with your new care team names on August 24, 2026.
Facilities that used the My VA Health portal: What to know
We’ve retired the My VA Health portal. If you’re a Veteran who gets care at any of the facilities listed here, you’ll now manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app:
- Columbus, Ohio: VA Central Ohio health care (Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic, also called “COS” in the portal)
- Spokane, Washington: VA Spokane health care (Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, also called “SPO” in the portal)
- Walla Walla, Washington: VA Walla Walla health care (Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, also called “WWW” in the portal)
- Roseburg, Oregon: VA Roseburg health care (Roseburg VA Medical Center, also called “ROS” in the portal)
- White City, Oregon: White City VA Medical Center (also called “WCO” in the portal)
- North Chicago, Illinois: Captain James A. Lovell Federal health care (also called “FHCC” in the portal)
What to expect
If you’re at a VA health facility that’s been using the My VA Health portal, here’s what to expect as you begin to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app:
- You can do all the things you do today to manage your care online—like refilling prescriptions, managing appointments, reviewing medical records, and communicating with your VA care team.
- You can also do more to manage your care online—like submitting your travel reimbursement claims and ordering certain health supplies.
- You can manage your health care and benefits in one place. Sign in to VA.gov or the mobile app to refill a prescription, check the status of a disability claim, download important letters, update your contact information in your VA.gov profile, and more—all in one convenient location.
How this change affects messaging
If you’re at a VA health facility that’s been using the My VA Health portal, your care team names may appear different when you send a message.
In My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app, we may reference your care team by their facility code.
- VA Central Ohio health care: “COS”
- Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center: “SPO”
- VA Walla Walla health care: “WWW”
- VA Roseburg health care: “ROS”
- White City VA Medical Center: “WCO”
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal health care: “FHCC”
How this change impacts medical records
For a period of time after you begin reviewing your data in My HealtheVet on VA.gov, you may need to access different reports or documents for different dates and health facilities.
We’ll provide guidance in the portal to help you find the right report for each time period and health facility you need. And we’re working to bring all reports together soon.
How this change affects health care notifications
We want to make sure you continue to get all your notifications about updates like prescription refills, secure messages, and test results without delay.
We’ll start to use the email address listed in your VA.gov profile to send you any health care notifications. But during this transition you may get the same health care notifications from My HealtheVet on VA.gov and My VA Health. We recommend updating your VA.gov profile and your My VA Health portal settings for the best experience.
How to update your settings on VA.gov
We encourage you to review your email address in the contact information section of your profile now. If you need to update your email, select Edit and then save your update.
How to update your settings on My VA Health
To stop getting most notifications from My VA Health, follow these steps:
- Sign in to My VA Health with your verified ID.me or Login.gov account.
Go to My VA Health.
- Go to your notifications page to update your notification preferences.
Select your name from the navigation menu. Then select Set up notifications.
- Update your notification preferences.
Make sure the Health Record and Scheduling Confirmation emails boxes aren’t selected. Then remove your email address from the Contact Information section.
- Save your changes.
Select Save to save your changes.
Note: You’ll still get secure message notifications from both My VA Health and My HealtheVet on VA.gov. You can’t disable these notifications for either portal right now.
Southern Ohio region health facilities: What to know
On June 6, 2026, these 4 VA health systems launched the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR):
- Chillicothe VA Medical Center (Chillicothe, Ohio)
- Cincinnati VA Medical Center (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas (Fort Thomas, Kentucky)
- Dayton VA Medical Center (Dayton, Ohio)
If you get care at a facility in any of these health systems, here’s what to know:
- You don't need to change anything about how you manage your VA health care online. You can continue to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app to manage your health care and benefits in one place.
- You’ll need to know about some affects of the transition on your appointments. And you may notice some small changes when you’re managing your care online after the transition. Select the topics here to learn more.
Making appointments during the transition time
Staff and providers at your facility must take time to attend training sessions and to practice using the new Federal EHR system ahead of its launch. We ask for your patience as staff learn the new system:
- You can schedule appointments online until midnight ET on May 7, 2026. You can start scheduling appointments online again on July 21, 2026.
- You can cancel appointments online until midnight ET on May 28, 2026. You can start canceling appointments online again on June 16, 2026.
- Your health care team will still be here to address your health care needs during this transition time. But your facility may have limited appointments available in the weeks before and after the transition.
- Continue to contact your health care team about any care needs. If we can’t get you an appointment at your facility, we can connect you with a community provider.
During this transition time, your care team may need to reschedule some appointments. Your team will contact you to reschedule any appointments and answer any questions you may have. If your team needs to reschedule your appointment, they’ll make sure to renew or refill any needed prescriptions.
Updating your address if you relocate temporarily
With the previous EHR system, we could keep a temporary address on file for you if you moved to a different location for part of the year. We could also put a start and stop date on your temporary address. With the new Federal EHR, we can no longer keep a temporary address on file for you.
With the Federal EHR, you can have 2 addresses on file:
- A residential address (where you live), and
- A mailing address (where you get mail from us, such as prescriptions or letters)
If you relocate temporarily during the year and want to make sure your VA mail reaches you, you’ll need to change your mailing address. Remember to change it back when you return to your permanent home.
You can change your residential and mailing addresses in any of these ways:
- Go to change your address in your VA.gov profile and follow the directions.
Go to the contact information section of your VA.gov profile
- Or update your address in the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Learn how to download the mobile app
- Or contact your VA health facility by phone or in person. If you receive prescriptions by mail, it’s important for the pharmacy to have your new mailing address. Contact the pharmacy at your VA health facility.
Find your VA health facility
Changes you might notice after the transition to the Federal EHR
After the transition to the Federal EHR, you may notice some changes when you’re managing your care:
- If you receive any after-visit summaries or printouts from your appointments, these documents may appear different than before.
- If you receive appointment letters in the mail for things like appointment reminders or cancellations, those will look different than before.
- Your appointments might take a little bit longer as our providers are getting used to the system. Thank you for your patience.
- Your care team names may appear different when you send a secure message or make an appointment. We’re working to make team names clearer and easier for you to recognize. We sent you a secure message with your new care team names on June 8, 2026.
Review our health messages care team name glossary
Michigan health facilities: What to know
On April 11, 2026, these 4 VA health systems launched the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR):
- VA Battle Creek Medical Center
- VA Detroit Healthcare System
- VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
- VA Saginaw Healthcare System
If you get care at a facility in any of these health systems, here’s what to know:
- You don’t need to change anything about how you manage your VA health care online. You can continue to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app to manage your health care and benefits in one place.
- You’ll need to know about some affects of the transition on your appointments. And you may notice some small changes when you’re managing your care online after the transition. Select the topics here to learn more.
Making appointments soon after the transition time
Staff and providers at your facility must take time to attend training sessions and to practice using the new Federal EHR system. We ask for your patience as staff learn the new system.
- Your health care team will still be here to address your health care needs. But your facility may have limited appointments available in the weeks after the transition.
- Continue to contact your health care team about any care needs. If we can’t get you an appointment at your facility, we can connect you with a community provider.
During this time, your care team may need to reschedule some appointments. Your team will contact you to reschedule any appointments and answer any questions you may have. If your team needs to reschedule your appointment, they’ll make sure to renew or refill any needed prescriptions.
Updating your address if you relocate temporarily
With the previous EHR system, we could keep a temporary address on file for you if you moved to a different location for part of the year. We could also put a start and stop date on your temporary address. With the new Federal EHR, we can no longer keep a temporary address on file for you.
With the Federal EHR, you can have 2 addresses on file:
- A residential address (where you live), and
- A mailing address (where you get mail from us, such as prescriptions or letters)
If you relocate temporarily during the year and want to make sure your VA mail reaches you, you’ll need to change your mailing address. Remember to change it back when you return to your permanent home.
You can change your residential and mailing addresses in any of these ways:
- Go to change your address in your VA.gov profile and follow the directions.
Go to the contact information section of your VA.gov profile
- Or update your address in the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Learn how to download the mobile app
- Or contact your VA health facility by phone or in person. If you receive prescriptions by mail, it’s important for the pharmacy to have your new mailing address. Contact the pharmacy at your VA health facility.
Find your VA health facility
Prescription reminder notification texts and calls
During and for a period of time after the transition, we won’t be able to send you automated phone call or text message reminders when your prescription is about to run out or when it’s ready for pick-up or has been mailed. These automated reminders will stop on April 6, 2026, and will start again on June 6, 2026.
If you have a medication prescribed between April 6, 2026 and June 6, 2026, we won’t be able to send you these automated prescription reminders, even after June 6.
Changes you might notice after the transition to the Federal EHR
After the transition to the Federal EHR, you may notice some changes when you’re managing your care:
- If you receive any after-visit summaries or printouts from your appointments, these documents may appear different than before.
- If you receive appointment letters in the mail for things like appointment reminders or cancellations, those will look different than before.
- Your appointments might take a little bit longer as our providers are getting used to the system. Thank you for your patience.
- Your care team names may appear different when you send a secure message or make an appointment. We’re working to make team names clearer and easier for you to recognize.
Review our health messages care team name glossary
- Your prescription numbers will have changed. If you have a prescription medication, your prescription number on the bottle will be different than the number in My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app until your next refill. You’ll still be able to find your medication by name.
How to share your feedback on My HealtheVet on VA.gov
Select Feedback from any page within the portal. Then answer the 3 questions to tell us what you think. We use your feedback to keep improving our tools for you and all Veterans.
How to get support
- For My HealtheVet: Call us at
(TTY: ). We offer full support Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. And we can connect you with limited technical support anytime 24/7.
Or contact our My HealtheVet help desk staff online
- If you’re still using the My VA Health portal and need help with that portal: Call the phone number listed in the portal.
- For other questions about VA online services: Call us at
(TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.