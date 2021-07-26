 Skip to Content
Non-compensable disability

If you receive a 0% disability rating for a service-connected condition, we call this a non-compensable disability. It means you can’t get disability compensation (payments) for this condition. But you may be eligible for other VA benefits. Find out what benefits you qualify for with a 0% disability rating and if you can file for an increased disability rating.

What VA benefits am I eligible for if I have a 0% disability rating?

You may be eligible for these VA benefits:

Can I file for an increased disability rating?

Yes. You can file for an increased disability rating if either of these is true:

  • You think your disability is more severe than the 0% rating you received, or 
  • Your disability has become worse over time

What if I have 2 or more non-compensable disabilities?

We may increase your disability rating to 10% if you have 2 or more non-compensable disabilities that make it difficult for you to work. If you receive a second non-compensable disability rating, and you meet the requirements listed here, we’ll automatically increase your rating to 10%. You don’t need to file for an increase.

We may increase your disability rating to 10% if all of these are true:

  • You have 2 or more permanent non-compensable disabilities that are service connected, and
  • You don’t have other VA disability ratings over 0% that you’re receiving disability compensation for, and
  • Work is difficult for you because of your service-connected disabilities 
