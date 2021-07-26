Non-compensable disability
If you receive a 0% disability rating for a service-connected condition, we call this a non-compensable disability. It means you can’t get disability compensation (payments) for this condition. But you may be eligible for other VA benefits. Find out what benefits you qualify for with a 0% disability rating and if you can file for an increased disability rating.
What VA benefits am I eligible for if I have a 0% disability rating?
You may be eligible for these VA benefits:
- VA health care. This includes regular checkups, appointments with specialists, and prescription refill and tracking.
Find out if you’re eligible for VA health care benefits
- Travel pay reimbursement. The Beneficiary Travel program pays you back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments.
Find out if you’re eligible and how to request travel pay reimbursement
- VA dental care. If you qualify for VA dental care benefits, you may be able to get some or all of your dental care through VA.
Find out about VA dental care
- VA vision care. If you qualify for VA health care benefits, you may be able to get some or all of your vision care through VA.
Find out about VA vision care
- Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI). S-DVI provides low-cost coverage to eligible service members.
Find out how to apply for S-DVI
Can I file for an increased disability rating?
Yes. You can file for an increased disability rating if either of these is true:
- You think your disability is more severe than the 0% rating you received, or
- Your disability has become worse over time
What if I have 2 or more non-compensable disabilities?
We may increase your disability rating to 10% if you have 2 or more non-compensable disabilities that make it difficult for you to work. If you receive a second non-compensable disability rating, and you meet the requirements listed here, we’ll automatically increase your rating to 10%. You don’t need to file for an increase.
We may increase your disability rating to 10% if all of these are true:
- You have 2 or more permanent non-compensable disabilities that are service connected, and
- You don’t have other VA disability ratings over 0% that you’re receiving disability compensation for, and
- Work is difficult for you because of your service-connected disabilities