O*NET Interest Profiler career assessment

You can use the O*NET Interest Profiler to explore career options that match your interests. Keep reading on this page to learn about O*NET and other career resources.

O*NET replaces CareerScope

We’re no longer offering access to CareerScope. You can use the O*NET Interest Profiler to explore career options instead.

How does the O*NET Interest Profiler work?

First, you’ll answer a series of questions about your interests. Then the tool will suggest possible career options for you based on your answers.

Plan to spend about 30 minutes answering the questions and exploring your career options.

Find more career resources

We also offer these career and employment resources:

All Veterans

