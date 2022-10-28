O*NET Interest Profiler career assessment
You can use the O*NET Interest Profiler to explore career options that match your interests. Keep reading on this page to learn about O*NET and other career resources.
O*NET replaces CareerScope
We’re no longer offering access to CareerScope. You can use the O*NET Interest Profiler to explore career options instead.
How does the O*NET Interest Profiler work?
First, you’ll answer a series of questions about your interests. Then the tool will suggest possible career options for you based on your answers.
Plan to spend about 30 minutes answering the questions and exploring your career options.
Find more career resources
We also offer these career and employment resources:
- Free educational and career counseling
Learn about Chapter 36 benefits
- Education and training for Veterans and service members with service-connected disabilities
Learn about the Veteran Readiness and Employment program (VR&E)
- Support for Veteran-owned small businesses
Find out how to get support for your business
- Other Veteran employment resources
Find more resources to help you choose a career