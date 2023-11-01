All articles in: Other topics and questions
Showing 1 - 10 of 28 articles in "Other topics and questions"
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. We allow service dogs of all breeds in VA facilities. This includes VA health facilities, Vet Centers, regional offices, and other properties we own or lease. To enter and remain in a VA facility...
- Article type: About
Si se ve afectado por una catástrofe natural, podemos ayudarle a que siga recibiendo sus beneficios y cuidado de la salud de VA. Continúe leyendo esta página para obtener información sobre cómo podemo...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Find out what kind of information you can get from our claim status tool. And learn how to use the tool to upload new evidence to support your pending claim.
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Find out if you’re eligible for commissary and exchange privileges and what kind of ID you’ll need at checkout.
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about third-party connected websites and applications. These apps aren’t created by VA, but you can connect them to your profile and they’ll have access to your persona...
- Article type: About
If you’re affected by a natural disaster, we can help make sure you continue to get your VA benefits and health care. Keep reading on this page to learn how we can help. A natural disaster may affect ...
- Article type: About
We may determine that you need a fiduciary to help you manage your VA benefits. Keep reading on this page to find out why you might need a fiduciary and how we choose who that person or organization w...
- Article type: About
You can connect these third-party websites and apps to your VA data.
- Article type: About
Find the phone number to call for the help you need.
- Article type: Question and answer
You can search our tool by type of facility, type of service, and location (city, state, or postal code) to find a facility near you.