All articles in: Other topics and questions
Showing 11 - 20 of 28 articles in "Other topics and questions"
- Article type: Question and answer
You’ll need to call the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) support office. They’ll tell you what documents to provide and what to do next. Call the DMDC at 800-538-9552 . They’re open Monday throug...
- Article type: About
If you’re a Veteran, spouse, dependent, or caregiver and you get VA health care or direct benefit payments, you’ll need to tell us if you have a legal name change so we can change your name on file wi...
- Article type: Step-by-step
We encourage you to download PDFs to your computer or other device instead of opening them in your browser. This is because some browsers have trouble opening PDFs. And sometimes browsers open a PDF b...
- Article type: About
We offer free interpreters and other language assistance to Veterans and family members. Read this page to find out how to get help in other languages by phone or at a VA health facility.
- Article type: About
The Federal Trade Commission estimated that in 2022 alone, Veterans reported $292 million in losses to fraud. And this number represents only detected fraud. Keep reading on this page to learn how to ...
- Article type: About
If you’re the survivor of a Veteran who has died, or their legal representative, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible to report the death. Learn about the information you can provide to ...
- Article type: Step-by-step
VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Keep reading to find out how ...
- Article type: About
Through the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act, you may qualify to enroll in expedited airport security screening at no cost. Keep reading to learn if you’re eligible and how to g...
- Article type: About
Find the best way to get help with different types of VA debt.
- Article type: About
You can apply for a discharge upgrade by mail or with the help of a Veterans Service Organization (VSO).