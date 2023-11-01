All articles in: Other topics and questions
Showing 21 - 28 of 28 articles in "Other topics and questions"
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
You'll need to submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655) as part of your request for help with certain VA repayment or debt relief options. Read below to learn more about this report and how to ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about VA-accredited representatives. VA’s Office of General Counsel accredits 3 types of representatives: Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives, attorneys...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about managing VA debt from benefit overpayments and copay bills. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check your balance. And find out how to repay your debt now ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
You may already have an identification card that you can use to show you’re a Veteran. But if you don’t, you can apply for a VIC to get discounts offered to Veterans.
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
A waiver may be an option if you can’t repay a VA debt. Keep reading to learn about waivers for debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education benefits. Find o...
- Article type: Question and answer
In June 2022, we fixed a data problem at VA related to a Social Security Administration (SSA) income verification match program. Using the corrected data, we found that some Veterans and survivors had...
- Article type: About
Your claim status tells you where your claim is in the review process. Keep reading to learn about the terms we use for each step of the process.
- Article type: About
At VA, we don't exclude people or treat them differently based on their race, color, national origin, ethnicity, age, sex, or disabilities. Learn more about your civil rights. And find out how to file...