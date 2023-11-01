All articles in: Pension
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles in "Pension"
- Article type: About
If you’re living in a Medicaid-covered nursing facility and you have no dependents, you may be able to get a higher monthly payment through VA pension benefits than you’re currently getting with disab...
- Article type: About
When you file a claim for Veterans Pension, Survivors Pension, VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), or accrued benefits, we review all available evidence (supporting documents) to determine...
- Article type: About
We may determine that you need a fiduciary to help you manage your VA benefits. Keep reading on this page to find out why you might need a fiduciary and how we choose who that person or organization w...
- Article type: Question and answer
These VA benefits have different eligibility requirements and criteria for determining payment amounts. Pension benefits are for Veterans who served during wartime. Eligibility is based on financial ...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in and make chan...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about VA-accredited representatives. VA’s Office of General Counsel accredits 3 types of representatives: Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives, attorneys...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about managing VA debt from benefit overpayments and copay bills. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check your balance. And find out how to repay your debt now ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
A waiver may be an option if you can’t repay a VA debt. Keep reading to learn about waivers for debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education benefits. Find o...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Find out how to notify us of your intent to file a claim for VA disability, pension, or DIC benefits. Information for accredited representatives: If you’re an accredited representative who helps Veter...