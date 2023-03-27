Presumptive cancers related to burn pit exposure

We’ve expanded the list of presumptive cancers for eligible Gulf War and post-9/11 Veterans. A presumptive condition means we assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition.

Read this page to review the most common types of cancers that we now consider presumptive for eligible Veterans. If you have one of these cancers and had exposure to burn pits or served in a qualifying location, you may be eligible. We encourage you to file a claim for disability compensation and apply for VA health care now.