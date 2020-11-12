Privacy and security on VA.gov
Read about the strict security policies and practices we follow to make sure that your personal information is safe and protected. And learn about ID.me, our trusted VA partner for online identity proofing and authentication.
Why should I trust VA.gov?
VA.gov is an official, secure VA government website, built and maintained by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employees and contractors under the direction of the VA Office of the Secretary. As with all VA websites, we follow strict security policies and practices to make sure that your personal information is safe and protected.
When you sign in to VA.gov, we’ll protect your personal information by using the strongest identity verification system available to prevent fraud and identity theft. We’ll also give you the option to set up an extra layer of security (called 2-factor authentication) on your account. This helps to make sure that no one but you can access your account—even if they get your password.
We’ve built VA.gov to help you better access our agency’s vast digital system—so you can easily find, apply for, track, and manage the benefits and services you’ve earned. We test all site content and tools with Veterans and make changes based on their feedback.
Why do I need to verify my identity to use advanced tools on VA.gov?
We need to make sure you’re you—and not someone pretending to be you—before we give you access to your personal and health-related information. This helps to keep your information safe and prevent fraud and identity theft.
What’s ID.me, and why should I trust them?
ID.me is a digital identity platform that helps people like you easily prove your identity so you can access advanced online services—while keeping your personal information safe.
ID.me is a trusted VA partner and 1 of only 4 Single Sign-On providers that meet the U.S. government’s most rigorous requirements for online identity proofing and authentication. ID.me provides the strongest identity verification system available to prevent fraud and identity theft. This service uses bank-grade encryption to keep your personal information safe. And they give you control over which services and businesses can share your information.
ID.me is a Veteran-owned digital identity platform. Hundreds of well-known private-sector companies (like Verizon, Dell, and Ford) and other government agencies and nonprofits (like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative) have also chosen ID.me to help keep their customers’ personal information safe.
What information does ID.me collect, and do they share it with anyone?
When you create an account, ID.me will ask you to provide personal information, like your name, date of birth, address, or other details. ID.me will also ask you to upload a picture of your driver’s license or passport or answer questions based on your public and private data (like your credit report) that only you’d know. This is to help make sure you're you—and not someone pretending to be you.
With your permission, ID.me will share this information with VA so we can give you access to your VA health records and benefit information. ID.me won't share your information with anyone without asking for your permission.
ID.me protects all sensitive data with AES 256-bit encryption at rest and RSA 2048-bit encryption in transit. Their information security protections are stronger than many financial institutions. To learn more about how your personal information is kept safe, read our privacy policy and ID.me’s privacy policy.
View the VA.gov privacy policy
View the ID.me privacy policy
What’s the 6-digit security code that ID.me is asking me for?
This code is part of the 2-factor authentication process.
When you set up a verified VA.gov account through ID.me, you need to set up 2-factor authentication. Authentication gives you an extra layer of security by letting you into your account only after you’ve signed in with a password and a 6-digit code sent directly to your mobile or home phone. This helps to make sure that no one but you can access your account—even if they get your password.
If you sign in to VA.gov using your existing basic or Advanced My HealtheVet or basic DS Logon account and don’t want to verify your identity, or if you sign in using your existing Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account, setting up 2-factor authentication is optional. You can set it up during the sign-in process or any time from your VA.gov profile page.