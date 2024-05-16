Regional processing office addresses for GI Bill applications

Muskogee Regional Processing Office

If your school is in one of these locations, send your completed application to the Muskogee Regional Processing Office:

A state listed here: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington

Philippines

Puerto Rico

The trust territories

Note: If you haven’t chosen a school, send your application to the regional processing office for your home address.

This is the address for the Muskogee Regional Processing Office:

Department of Veterans Affairs

PO Box 8888

Muskogee, OK 74402-8888

Buffalo Regional Processing Office

If your school is in one of these locations, send your completed application to the Buffalo Regional Processing Office:

A state listed here: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

A country outside of the United States

The U.S. Virgin Islands

The District of Columbia

Note: If you haven’t chosen a school, send your claim to the regional processing office for your home address.

This is the address for the Buffalo Regional Processing Office:

Department of Veterans Affairs

PO Box 4616

Buffalo, NY 14240-4616