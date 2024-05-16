Skip to Content

Regional processing office addresses for GI Bill applications

We have 2 regional offices that process GI Bill applications. Find out where to send your application by mail.

Muskogee Regional Processing Office

If your school is in one of these locations, send your completed application to the Muskogee Regional Processing Office: 

  • A state listed here: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington
  • Philippines
  • Puerto Rico
  • The trust territories

Note: If you haven’t chosen a school, send your application to the regional processing office for your home address. 

This is the address for the Muskogee Regional Processing Office:

Department of Veterans Affairs  
PO Box 8888 
Muskogee, OK 74402-8888 

Buffalo Regional Processing Office

If your school is in one of these locations, send your completed application to the Buffalo Regional Processing Office:

  • A state listed here: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming 

  • A country outside of the United States

  • The U.S. Virgin Islands

  • The District of Columbia

Note: If you haven’t chosen a school, send your claim to the regional processing office for your home address. 

This is the address for the Buffalo Regional Processing Office:

Department of Veterans Affairs  
PO Box 4616  
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616 

