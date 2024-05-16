Regional processing office addresses for GI Bill applications
We have 2 regional offices that process GI Bill applications. Find out where to send your application by mail.
Muskogee Regional Processing Office
If your school is in one of these locations, send your completed application to the Muskogee Regional Processing Office:
- A state listed here: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington
- Philippines
- Puerto Rico
- The trust territories
Note: If you haven’t chosen a school, send your application to the regional processing office for your home address.
This is the address for the Muskogee Regional Processing Office:
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 8888
Muskogee, OK 74402-8888
Buffalo Regional Processing Office
If your school is in one of these locations, send your completed application to the Buffalo Regional Processing Office:
- A state listed here: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming
A country outside of the United States
The U.S. Virgin Islands
The District of Columbia
Note: If you haven’t chosen a school, send your claim to the regional processing office for your home address.
This is the address for the Buffalo Regional Processing Office:
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 4616
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616