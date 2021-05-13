Reimbursed VA travel expenses and mileage rate

Travel expenses that we reimburse

We may pay for your travel to receive care at these types of facilities:

VA health facility. We reimburse you for travel to the closest VA health facility to your home that can provide the care you need. If your VA health care provider decides that you need to travel to another VA facility for care, we'll reimburse the cost of travel to that facility.

Non-VA health facility. We only reimburse you for travel to receive non-VA care that we've approved in advance, except in certain emergency situations.

We may pay for these costs:

Mileage driven to and from your appointment

Bridge, road, and tunnel tolls

Parking

Taxi and plane fares

Ticket costs for public transportation, including train, subway, bus, ferry, or light rail

Transportation by a specially equipped vehicle, like an ambulance or wheelchair van, when needed and approved

Meals and lodging when needed in some cases

You can submit your travel pay reimbursement claims through our Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS).

Play our videos on how to use BTSSS (YouTube)

Mileage reimbursement rate

We currently pay 41.5 cents ($0.415) per mile for approved, health-related travel.

We use Bing Maps to calculate your mileage, based on the fastest and shortest route from your home to the closest VA or authorized non-VA health facility that can provide the care you need. This distance is often called “door to door.”

We pay round-trip mileage for your scheduled appointments. We may only pay return mileage for unscheduled visits.

Monthly deductible

Before we can pay you back for expenses, you must pay a deductible.

The current deductible is $3 one-way or $6 round-trip for each appointment, up to $18 total each month. After you pay $18 within 1 month, we’ll pay the full cost of your approved travel for the rest of that month.

We charge this deductible because we’re required by law to withhold certain amounts from travel reimbursement payments. The money we withhold helps to pay for travel or medical care for other Veterans.

In some cases, we may waive this deductible.