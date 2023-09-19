Requesting a virtual hearing for a Board Appeal

How virtual tele-hearings work

You don’t need to travel to a VA facility to speak with a judge. You can have a hearing virtually.

You can join a virtual tele-hearing from your home or any place with a strong internet connection. You’ll need a computer, tablet, or smartphone with a camera and microphone.

You can have family members or caregivers with you during the virtual hearing.

Support from an accredited representative

If you’re working with an accredited representative like a VSO, they can help you prepare for your virtual hearing. They can also join your virtual hearing and help you present information to the judge.

You and your representative can join the virtual hearing from separate locations. Or you can join together from the same location.

