Requesting a virtual hearing for a Board Appeal
If you’re requesting a hearing with a Veterans Law Judge and you don’t want to travel to a VA location, you can choose to have a virtual tele-hearing. Find out how to request a virtual hearing.
How virtual tele-hearings work
You don’t need to travel to a VA facility to speak with a judge. You can have a hearing virtually.
You can join a virtual tele-hearing from your home or any place with a strong internet connection. You’ll need a computer, tablet, or smartphone with a camera and microphone.
You can have family members or caregivers with you during the virtual hearing.
Learn more about hearings with a Veterans Law Judge
Support from an accredited representative
If you’re working with an accredited representative like a VSO, they can help you prepare for your virtual hearing. They can also join your virtual hearing and help you present information to the judge.
You and your representative can join the virtual hearing from separate locations. Or you can join together from the same location.
How to request a virtual tele-hearing
You can request a virtual tele-hearing for a Board Appeal at either of these points in the process:
- When you’re filling out a request for a Board Appeal, there’s a section where you can choose to have a hearing with a Veterans Law Judge. Select the hearing option. Then select the virtual tele-hearing option. Find out how to request a Board Appeal
- If your appeal is already on the Board’s docket, and you’re scheduled (or waiting to be scheduled) for a hearing, you can request a virtual hearing by email. Send your request to BVAVirtualHearing@va.gov. Include your name, the docket number if you have it, and the date of your hearing if we’ve scheduled it already.
What to expect after you request a virtual tele-hearing
When we schedule your virtual tele-hearing, we’ll send you an email with the date and time of your virtual hearing. You’ll receive this information at least 30 days before your virtual hearing.
We’ll include 2 links in the email:
- A link to test your device before the virtual hearing, and
- A link to join your virtual hearing from your device
Test your device before your virtual hearing
When we email you the date and time of your virtual hearing, we’ll include a test link for your device. Select the test link from the device you plan to use for your virtual hearing.
We encourage you to test your device at least 2 days before your virtual hearing. This will help you confirm that your audio and video are working.
Check the internet browser on your device
You’ll need to use one of the internet browsers listed here to join your virtual hearing.
If you’re using a Windows computer
We recommend that you use Google Chrome. If you can’t use Google Chrome, you can also use Microsoft Edge.
If you’re using an Android device (like a smartphone or tablet)
We recommend that you use Google Chrome. If you can’t use Google Chrome, you can also use Microsoft Edge.
Download Google Chrome for Android
If you’re using an Apple device (like an Apple computer, iPad, or iPhone)
We recommend that you use Google Chrome. If you can’t use Google Chrome, you can also use Safari or Microsoft Edge.
Get help with technical issues
If you need technical help setting up your device or joining your virtual hearing, call us at 855-519-7116 (TTY: 711).
Note: This phone number is only for technical issues. We won’t be able to answer questions about your appeal. If you have questions about your appeal, call us at 800-923-8387.