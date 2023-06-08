Separation Health Assessment for service members
If you’re a service member filing a disability compensation claim online through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program, you must submit a Separation Health Assessment - Part A Self-Assessment. This requirement started April 1, 2023. You can upload the required form when you file your claim online. If you’ve already filed your claim, keep reading to find out how to upload the form.
If you’ve already filed your disability compensation claim online, go to My VA to upload your health self-assessment.
Find your claim. Then select Review details.
Select the Files tab.
Scroll down and select the Add Files button.
Select the file you want to upload. Then select Open.
We’ll ask you what type of document this is. Select Disability Benefits Questionnaire (DBQ).
Select this checkbox: The files I uploaded are supporting documents for this claim only.
Select Submit Files for Review.