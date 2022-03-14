Should I create a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to VA.gov?
You can create either of these free accounts to sign in to VA.gov.
Both Login.gov and ID.me offer these benefits:
- Access to all your VA benefits, services, and information in a single, secure account
- A secure sign-in option that protects your privacy and complies with the latest federal security standards
- A single account to manage your other government benefits and services (like Social Security benefits or federal job applications)
Here’s the difference between these 2 accounts:
- Login.gov is an account created, maintained, and secured by the U.S. government. It encrypts your stored information at 2 levels. Encryption translates your data into code that only you can access as the account holder. This means only you can access and change your information.
- ID.me is an account created, maintained, and secured by a trusted technology partner. It uses bank-grade encryption to keep your personal info safe. It gives you control over which services can share your information.