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Which account should I create to sign in to VA.gov?

All accounts meet the latest federal security standards. And offer you access to manage your VA benefits and care—and other government benefits—online.

Here’s what to know:

Related information

VA benefits

  • Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

  • File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

  • Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.

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Call the MyVA411 main information line: at ().

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