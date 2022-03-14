 Skip to Content

Should I create a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to VA.gov?

You can create either of these free accounts to sign in to VA.gov.

Both Login.gov and ID.me offer these benefits: 

  • Access to all your VA benefits, services, and information in a single, secure account 
  • A secure sign-in option that protects your privacy and complies with the latest federal security standards
  • A single account to manage your other government benefits and services (like Social Security benefits or federal job applications)

Here’s the difference between these 2 accounts: 

  • Login.gov is an account created, maintained, and secured by the U.S. government. It encrypts your stored information at 2 levels. Encryption translates your data into code that only you can access as the account holder. This means only you can access and change your information. 
  • ID.me is an account created, maintained, and secured by a trusted technology partner. It uses bank-grade encryption to keep your personal info safe. It gives you control over which services can share your information.
Tags
All Veterans Sign in

How do you rate your experience on this page?

 Error Please select an answer

Related information

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

  • Disability

    File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

  • Education and training

    Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and training programs.

Need more help?

Last updated: