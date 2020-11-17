Signing in to VA.gov

You can sign in to VA.gov in any of these ways:

With your existing My HealtheVet account, or

account, With your existing DS Logon account, or

account, By creating an account through ID.me (a trusted partner)

Note: If you have a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account, using it to sign in is the easiest way to get access to all VA.gov tools. Because you already verified your identity when you got your Premium account, you won’t need to verify your identity again before doing common tasks on VA.gov, like checking your claim status or sending a secure message to your health care team.

Sign in or create an account