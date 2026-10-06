Signing in to VA.gov
Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online.
How do I sign in to VA.gov?
To sign in to VA.gov, you need an ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR account.
If you don’t have one of these accounts, you can create one now.
Issues with signing in
We need to confirm your email address before we can give you access to your personal information.
You’ll get an email from ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR asking you to confirm your email address.
Check your inbox and your spam folder. You should have a confirmation email from the account provider you chose (ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR).
If you don’t have a confirmation email, contact your account provider.
Get help on the Login.gov website
If you get the message “We’re sorry. Something went wrong on our end,” take these steps:
- Clear your internet browser’s cookies and cache. Depending on your browser, you’ll find this information referred to as “Browsing Data,” “Browsing History,” or “Website Data.”
- Make sure your cookies are enabled in your browser settings. Depending on the browser you’re using, you'll usually find this information in the “Tools,” “Settings,” or “Preferences” menu.
- If you’re using Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge, and clearing your cookies and cache doesn’t fix the problem, try using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox instead.
Download Google Chrome
Download Mozilla Firefox
- If you’re using Chrome or Firefox and it isn’t working, get the latest updates for your browser.
If you’ve taken these steps and still can’t sign in, call us at 800-698-2411 and select 0 (TTY: 711).
First, try resetting the password for the account you use to sign in to VA.gov:
Note: If you need more support from ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR, go to the account service’s website.
Get help on the Login.gov website
Get help on the CLEAR support and FAQs page
If you’ve taken these steps and still can’t sign in, call us at
Note: Our VA contact center representatives can’t reset your ID.me or Login.gov password for you. This includes representatives at our My HealtheVet help desk.
No. Our VA contact center representatives can’t reset your ID.me or Login.gov password for you. This includes representatives at our My HealtheVet help desk.
You can get help with resetting your ID.me or Login.gov password directly from the account provider websites.
We can help guide you to fix some common issues as you create your account and verify your identity.
Get support for common sign-in issues
Or you can get more help on each account provider’s website.
Get help on the Login.gov website
If you get an error when you try to go back to VA.gov after creating your account or verifying your identity, don’t worry. This often happens because your session timed out while you were completing the process.
Simply close the browser tab that you’re in now. Then open a new tab and sign in to VA.gov with your new account.
If this doesn’t work, contact us at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7. Be sure to tell the representative the specific error code on the screen.
First, check your cell signal or Wi-Fi connection to make sure it’s strong enough to receive messages.
If you have a strong enough signal and you still don’t get the code within 10 minutes, you can try to change how ID.me sends you the code.
Sign in to VA.gov with your ID.me account. Select Text message or phone call for your MFA method. Then select Call me to try to get the code by phone call instead.
If you still don’t get the code, you can try to reset your MFA method or submit a support ticket with ID.me for more help.
Learn how to reset your MFA method on the ID.me website
This error likely means that you set up MFA with the ID.me authenticator app but then got a new mobile phone. You’ll need to reset your MFA method.
Learn how to reset your MFA method on the ID.me website
If this doesn’t work, submit a support ticket with ID.me. In your ticket, include the error code and message you got. ID.me may need to manually remove your old MFA method so you can start over and add a new MFA method.
If you didn’t get a text message or one-time passcode (OTP), here’s what you can do:
- Are in an area with good cellular or Wi-Fi coverage
- Use a mobile number that can receive SMS messages, not a landline or VoIP number
- Haven’t blocked short code 22395, which CLEAR uses for sending passcodes
If you still haven’t received your one-time passcode, close the CLEAR verification window, restart the verification process, and try again.