Signing in to VA.gov
Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online.
How do I sign in to VA.gov?
You can sign in to VA.gov in any of these ways:
- With your existing My HealtheVet account, or
- With your existing DS Logon account, or
- By creating an account through ID.me (a trusted partner)
Note: If you have a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account, using it to sign in is the easiest way to get access to all VA.gov tools. Because you already verified your identity when you got your Premium account, you won’t need to verify your identity again before doing common tasks on VA.gov, like checking your claim status or sending a secure message to your health care team.
Why did I get an email from ID.me asking to confirm my email address?
We need to confirm your email address before we can give you access to your VA.gov account. We partner with ID.me to provide this service securely.
ID.me is a digital identity platform that helps people like you easily prove your identity so you can access advanced online services—while keeping your personal information safe.
ID.me is a trusted VA partner and one of only 4 Single Sign-On providers that meet the U.S. government’s most rigorous requirements for online identity proofing and authentication. ID.me provides the strongest identity verification system available to prevent fraud and identity theft. This service uses bank-grade encryption to keep your personal information safe. And they give you control over which services and businesses can share your information.
I didn’t get a confirmation email from VA.gov. What should I do?
First, please double-check your inbox and your spam folder. Look for an email from ID.me, our trusted technology partner that helps us confirm your identity and keep your personal information safe.
If you still don't see your confirmation email, please use our online form to submit a request for help.
What if I see an error message when I try to sign in to VA.gov?
If you're seeing the message “We're sorry. Something went wrong on our end,” try taking these steps:
- Clear your internet browser's cookies and cache. Depending on your browser, you'll find this information referred to as “Browsing Data,” “Browsing History,” or “Website Data.”
- Make sure your cookies are enabled in your browser settings. Depending on the browser you're using, you'll usually find this information in the “Tools,” “Settings,” or “Preferences” menu.
- If you're using Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge, and clearing your cookies and cache doesn't fix the problem, try using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox instead.
Download Google Chrome
Download Mozilla Firefox
- If you're using Chrome or Firefox and it isn't working, get the latest updates for your browser.
If you've taken the steps above and still can't sign in, use our online form to submit a request for help. Note the steps you've tried so we can better understand how to help you.
Submit a request for help
What if I can't sign in to VA.gov because my password doesn't work?
First, try resetting the password for the account you use to sign in to VA.gov:
- Reset your password for My HealtheVet
- Reset your password for DS Logon
- Reset your password for ID.me
Note: If you need more support from ID.me, visit their support page.
Visit ID.me support
If you've taken the steps above and still can't sign in, please use our online form to submit a request for help. Please note on the form which steps you've tried so we can better understand how to help you.
Submit a request for help