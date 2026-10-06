Signing in to VA.gov

First, try resetting the password for the account you use to sign in to VA.gov:

Note: If you need more support from ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR, go to the account service’s website.

Get help on the ID.me website

Get help on the Login.gov website

Get help on the CLEAR support and FAQs page

If you’ve taken these steps and still can’t sign in, call us at (TTY: 711). Follow the prompts to get the help you need. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. When calling, support hours from our sign-in partners may vary.

Note: Our VA contact center representatives can’t reset your ID.me or Login.gov password for you. This includes representatives at our My HealtheVet help desk.