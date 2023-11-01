All articles tagged: All Veterans
Showing 91 - 100 of 159 articles tagged "All Veterans"
-
Article type: About
Obtenga respuestas a sus preguntas sobre cómo iniciar sesión en VA.gov para administrar en línea sus beneficios y servicios.
-
Article type: Question and answer
If you have type 2 diabetes, we consider it a presumptive condition if you meet certain requirements. One of these must be true: Within 1 year of separation from service, you received a disability ra...
-
Article type: About
La Ley PACT (por sus siglas en inglés) es una ley que amplía el cuidado de la salud y los beneficios de VA para los veteranos expuestos a fosas para la quema de residuos a cielo abierto, age...
-
Article type: About
Some life insurance policies pay dividends. These are extra funds returned to policyholders each year. If you have National Service Life Insurance or Veterans’ Reopened Insurance, your policy p...
-
Article type: About
If you’re separating from the military and you have certain health problems (called preexisting conditions), it may be hard for you to get private life insurance. But you can get life insurance...
-
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Your VA.gov profile has your contact, personal, and military information. Keep reading to find out how to keep your profile up to date.
-
Article type: About
Eligible Veterans may not have to pay an outpatient care copay for their first 3 visits in a calendar year with a qualified mental health care provider at a VA facility or in our VA community care net...
-
Article type: About
If you experienced military sexual trauma (MST) and it caused or worsened a health condition, you may be eligible for disability compensation. Find out how to file a disability claim. And learn how we...
-
Article type: About
This page can help provide the latest information about monkeypox testing, vaccines, and treatments at VA. If you have questions about your symptoms or care, contact your VA health care team.
-
Article type: Multiple FAQs
You have 10 years to use your Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) benefits after you separate from the military. If you don’t use your benefits in this time frame, you may be able to get a refund of part...