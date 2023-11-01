All articles tagged: All Veterans
Article type: About
My HealtheVet on VA.gov is our new health portal for managing your health care online. You’ll now use this new experience instead of the previous My HealtheVet experience. Read this page to lea...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
If you receive a 0% disability rating for a service-connected condition, we call this a non-compensable disability. It means you can’t get disability compensation (payments) for this condition....
Article type: About
You can use the O*NET Interest Profiler to explore career options that match your interests. Keep reading on this page to learn about O*NET and other career resources.
Article type: About
Find the best way to get help with different types of VA debt.
Article type: About
The Meds by Mail program offers non-urgent prescription medications mailed directly to your home. Keep reading to find examples of common medications and supplies you can receive with Meds by Mail. An...
Article type: About
The Principles of Excellence program requires schools that get federal funding through the GI Bill and other programs to follow certain guidelines. Learn about these guidelines.
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Read about the strict security policies and practices we follow to make sure that your personal information is safe and protected. And learn about ID.me, our trusted VA partner for online identity pro...
Article type: Checklist
Si tiene una cita con un miembro del personal de VA para obtener ayuda con la creación de una cuenta de Login.gov o ID.me, asegúrese de venir preparado. Esto es lo que debe traer, según...
Article type: About
We have 2 regional offices that process GI Bill applications. Find out where to send your application by mail.
Article type: About
Read this page to learn what health care travel-related expenses we pay for and our current mileage reimbursement rate. If you’re ready to file a claim for reimbursement, you can file onli...