All articles tagged: All Veterans
Showing 11 - 20 of 172 articles tagged "All Veterans"
- Article type: About
Science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields of study that are approved for the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship are based on the Department of Education’s Classification of Inst...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. We allow service dogs of all breeds in VA facilities. This includes VA health facilities, Vet Centers, regional offices, and other properties we own or lease. To enter and remain in a VA facility...
- Article type: About
Si se ve afectado por una catástrofe natural, podemos ayudarle a que siga recibiendo sus beneficios y cuidado de la salud de VA. Continúe leyendo esta página para obtener información sobre cómo podemo...
- Article type: About
If you had regular contact with Operation Ranch Hand (ORH) C-123 aircraft used in Vietnam while serving as an active-duty service member or Reservist, you may be eligible for VA disability compensatio...
- Article type: Question and answer
We can’t determine eligibility for burial in Arlington National Cemetery because the United States Army maintains this cemetery. Please work with a funeral home director to contact Arlington National ...
- Article type: Question and answer
No. Our VA contact center representatives can’t reset your ID.me or Login.gov password for you. This includes representatives at our My HealtheVet help desk. You can get help with resetting your ID.me...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can delete your ID.me or Login.gov account on the account provider’s website. Deleting your sign-in account won’t delete any information in your VA records. You just won’t be able to use that...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can get a copy of your education decision letter online or by mail. If you applied for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits on VA.gov, you may be able to download your education decision letter now. ...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can borrow against the value of your policy. And you may be able to get a loan approved instantly online through the Online Policy Access website. If we don’t approve your instant loan reques...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. But you’ll need to use alternate methods to verify your identity and add multifactor authentication (MFA). For Login.gov: You can verify your identity at a participating U.S. post office. If you ...