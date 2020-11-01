All articles tagged: All Veterans
Article type: Question and answer
How can I find a VA facility?
You can search our tool by type of facility, type of service, and location (city, state, or postal code) to find a facility near you.
Article type: Step-by-step
How to change direct deposit information for VA disability or pension
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability or pension benefit payments. We'll show you how to sign in and make changes online.
Article type: Step-by-step
How to change direct deposit information for VA education benefits
Follow our step-by-step instructions for making changes to your VA direct deposit information for education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in to eBenefits and where to u...
Article type: Step-by-step
How to change your address in your VA.gov profile
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your address in your VA.gov profile. We’ll show you how to sign in, go to your profile, and update your address.
Article type: Step-by-step
How to check your VA claim, appeal, or decision review status online
Follow our step-by-step instructions for checking the status of your VA claim, appeal, or decision review online.
Article type: Step-by-step
How to get a Premium DS Logon account online
Premium DS Logon is a secure identity credential that Veterans and service members can use to sign in to VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and other websites with one username and password. R...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Managing your VA.gov profile
Find out how to get help updating the personal or military information that appears in your VA.gov profile.
Article type: Multiple FAQs
My HealtheVet FAQs
Get answers to questions you may have about your My HealtheVet account.
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Privacy and security on VA.gov
Read about the strict security policies and practices we follow to make sure that your personal information is safe and protected. And learn about ID.me, our trusted VA partner for online identity pro...
Article type: About
Request a discharge upgrade or correction
You can apply for a discharge upgrade by mail or with the help of a Veterans Service Organization (VSO).