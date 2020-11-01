All articles tagged: All Veterans
-
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Signing in to VA.gov
Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online.
-
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Verifying your identity on VA.gov
If you have an existing My HealtheVet or DS Logon account, you won’t need to verify your identity again when you sign in to VA.gov. If you don’t have one of these accounts, we’ll ...
-
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Veteran Identification Card (VIC) FAQs
You may already have an identification card that you can use to show you’re a Veteran. But if you don’t, you can apply for a VIC to get discounts offered to Veterans.
-
Article type: Question and answer
What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?
The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can us...
-
Article type: Question and answer
What if I don’t want a fiduciary anymore?
You can ask us to reevaluate your ability to manage your VA benefits at any time. You'll need to send us a written request and any medical evidence (like a doctor's report) th...
-
Article type: Step-by-step
What if I’m having trouble opening a PDF?
Follow the steps below to open the PDF in your browser. You'll need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed on your computer.
-
Article type: About
What your claim status means
Your claim status tells you where your claim is in the review process. Read below to learn about the terms we use for each stage of the process.
-
Article type: About
What your decision review or appeal status means
Your status tells you where your decision review or appeal is in the review process. Find your type of decision review or appeal below to learn what each status means.