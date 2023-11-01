All articles tagged: All Veterans
Showing 21 - 30 of 172 articles tagged "All Veterans"
- Article type: Question and answer
You can get free VA health care for any illness or injury that we determine is related to your military service. We refer to these illnesses and injuries as “service-connected” conditions. We also pro...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can plan ahead to make the process of applying for a burial in a VA national cemetery easier for your family members in the event of your death. To do this, you’ll need to apply for a pre-nee...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can verify your identity in person for your Login.gov account. Login.gov offers in-person identity verification at participating United States Postal Service (USPS) locations. You can choose ...
- Article type: About
You can change your address in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your address in their own separate records, so you’ll need to contact them directly. ...
- Article type: About
If you disagree with a VA benefit decision, you can choose from 3 decision review options to continue your case: a Supplemental Claim, a Higher-Level Review, or a Board Appeal. Keep reading on this pa...
- Article type: About
Find GI Bill-approved schools and compare benefits with the GI Bill Comparison Tool. You can use your GI Bill benefits at some—but not all—schools. Use the resources listed here to search for GI Bill-...
- Article type: About
When you need medical care quickly, choosing the right provider can save you time, money, and stress. Read this page to understand when to choose urgent care, when to call 911 or go to the emergency r...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Find out what kind of information you can get from our claim status tool. And learn how to use the tool to upload new evidence to support your pending claim.
- Article type: About
Combat-Related Special Compensation provides tax-free payments to retired Veterans with combat-related disabilities. You must apply for CRSC through your uniformed service. Keep reading to learn about...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Find out if you’re eligible for commissary and exchange privileges and what kind of ID you’ll need at checkout.